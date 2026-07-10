transcosmos donates to Sapporo City via corporate furusato nozei, receives the Medal of Dark Blue Ribbon and a certificate of appreciation

Funds to support the city's employment support project for persons with disabilities

TOKYO, Japan, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced it donated to Sapporo City through the corporate version of furusato nozei, Japan's hometown tax donation program. On July 7, 2026, transcosmos received the Medal of Dark Blue Ribbon in recognition of its fiscal year 2024 donation and a certificate of appreciation for its fiscal year 2025 donation at a ceremony held at City Hall.

Medal of Dark Blue Ribbon presentation ceremony Right: Katsuhiro Akimoto, Mayor of Sapporo City Left: Masanori Sato, Corporate Senior Officer & Deputy Sector Manager, DCC Sector, CX Business Headquarters, transcosmos Certificate of appreciation presentation ceremony Left: Tomoki Kimura, Division Manager, Hokkaido Service Division, DCC Sector, CX Business Headquarters, transcosmos

transcosmos began operations in Sapporo City in 1980. Today, the company provides CX services, including contact center and digital marketing services, as well as BPO services, with approximately 6,500 employees across 16 locations in the city. transcosmos strongly supports Sapporo City's policy of supporting persons with disabilities and advancing initiatives that promote their independence. Through this donation, transcosmos aims to support initiatives led by the city government in the community where many of its employees live and work, while also expressing its gratitude for the city's longstanding support of its business operations.

The donation to Sapporo City will be used to provide advanced ICT skills training, including website development and programming, for persons with disabilities employed by private-sector companies under Sapporo City's employment support program, the DX Reskilling Program for Persons with Disabilities. Through this donation, transcosmos aims to co-create new initiatives that promote the employment of persons with disabilities and contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and maximizing the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. As part of its efforts to promote the SDGs and express its sincere gratitude to employees and the local communities where they live, transcosmos will continue to support diverse initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

Sapporo City DX Reskilling Program for Persons with Disabilities

https://www.city.sapporo.jp.e.ain.hp.transer.com/shogaifukushi/syurou/dxresliling.html

https://dx-sapporo.com/ (no translation available)

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.