transcosmos Earns Top Gold Rating for Second Consecutive Year in "PRIDE Index 2025" for LGBTQ+ Workplace Initiatives

Promoting a Workplace Where Everyone Can Thrive Authentically and Equitably

TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, 2025, transcosmos has been awarded the highest Gold rating for the second consecutive year in the PRIDE Index 2025, one of Japan's largest benchmarks for evaluating corporate initiatives that promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and workplace diversity.

This recognition reflects transcosmos's strong commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive authentically and equitably, through both policy development and cultural transformation.

The PRIDE Index is Japan's first evaluation benchmark for corporate and organizational initiatives related to LGBTQ+ inclusion. It was established in 2016 by work with Pride to promote the creation of workplaces where sexual minorities can work comfortably and authentically.

The index consists of five categories: Policy (Commitment and Action Statements), Representation (Employee and Ally Communities), Inspiration (Awareness and Education Activities), Development (HR Policies and Programs), and Engagement/Empowerment (Social Contribution and External Collaboration).

Points are awarded based on compliance with specific requirements in each category. Organizations are then certified as Gold, Silver, or Bronze according to their total score.

work with Pride (wwP) is a general incorporated association that supports the promotion and integration of diversity management related to LGBTQ+ and other sexual minorities within companies and organizations.

Each year, wwP hosts conferences on LGBTQ+ topics primarily for HR, human rights, and diversity professionals, and manages initiatives such as the PRIDE Index and Rainbow Certification.

Website: https://workwithpride.jp/

■Background of Gold Certification

transcosmos strives to build an organization where everyone can thrive authentically and equitably, embracing individuality while supporting one another. To achieve this, we promote accurate understanding of LGBTQ (sexual minorities) and SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity/Expression) among all employees.

We have worked to increase the number of LGBTQ allies while fostering an inclusive workplace for everyone. In 2023, we participated in the PRIDE Index for the first time and earned Silver certification. This year, in the PRIDE Index 2025, we have been honored with the highest Gold rating for the second consecutive year.

■transcosmos LGBTQ+ Initiatives

1. Policy (Commitment Statements)

・Demonstrated top-level commitment by clearly defining our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) policy.

・Established guidelines on LGBTQ and SOGIE, clarifying our stance and expected behaviors toward employees.

・Formulated the "transcosmos Human Rights Policy," outlining our approach toward all business partners and stakeholders.

2. Representation (Community Building)

・Set up an exclusive LGBTQ consultation desk with external specialists, alongside an internal help desk, ensuring a safe space for anyone to seek advice.

・Participated in cross-industry networks through joint communities with other companies.

・Distributed virtual backgrounds for online meetings and displayed rainbow flags at offices nationwide to visibly support allies.

3. Inspiration (Awareness & Education)

・Conducted annual LGBTQ training via e-learning: for managers since FY2021 and for all employees since FY2023.

・Hosted an "LGBTQ Forum" for executives and managers, and distributed the "LGBTQ Ally Handbook" to foster understanding.

・Collected feedback through post-training surveys to measure comprehension and continuously improve initiatives.

4. Development (HR Policies & Programs)

・Introduced partnership and familyship systems and revised related regulations.

・Allowed the use of preferred names and established leave policies for gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy.

・Incorporated legal information on same-sex relationships into risk management manuals for overseas assignments and business travel.

5. Engagement/Empowerment (Social Contribution & Advocacy)

・Co-hosted events with LGBTQ ally companies to promote social awareness.

・Endorsed the "Business for Marriage Equality" campaign, which visualizes corporate support for marriage equality.

・Supported the "Business Support for LGBT Equality in Japan" initiative, advocating for the enactment of LGBT equality legislation.

●Glossary & Notes

LGBTQ: An acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning, representing diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

LGBTQ Ally: A person who actively supports and advocates for understanding and respect among all individuals, including LGBTQ communities.

Business for Marriage Equality: A campaign jointly operated by Marriage For All Japan (MFAJ), Lawyers for LGBT & Allies Network (LLN), and certified NPO Nijiiro Diversity.

Business Support for LGBT Equality in Japan: An initiative jointly operated by the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation, Human Rights Watch, Athlete Ally, and global petition platform ALL OUT.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

