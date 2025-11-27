transcosmos releases Find Tamagotchi, official project based on Bandai's popular IP, Tamagotchi, on Roblox

Major update to Tamagotchi Party: Broadening the IP through diverse experiences for future OtoO initiatives

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is pleased to announce that on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the company released Find Tamagotchi on Roblox, the world's leading interactive platform. This launch comes ahead of Bandai's new Tamagotchi series, Tamagotchi Paradise – Jade Forest, scheduled for November 22, 2025. The renewed Tamagotchi Party on Roblox will also be available on the same day. The updated version adds My House features to the existing Party Game, offering players extended opportunities to interact with characters over a longer term—an effective OtoO initiative.

Find Tamagotchi

*Reference: transcosmos releases Tamagotchi Party on Roblox, featuring Tamagotchi, BANDAI's popular IP

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/250527.html

Diverse Roblox initiatives and goals

With over 150 million daily active users (DAU) worldwide as of November 2025, Roblox continues to grow rapidly, especially among generation Z and Alpha. As Bandai's global partner, transcosmos is promoting the appeal of Tamagotchi through OtoO initiatives that connect real-world products with digital experiences. The first three Roblox Tamagotchi projects produced by transcosmos have already attracted 23 million visits globally. Still, this is only a milestone given the diversity of Roblox users in age, location, hobbies, and preferences. To reach broader audiences, transcosmos is developing a series of Roblox projects designed to expand touchpoints across various game genres and events.

Series Project Development style Overview Series 1 Tamagotchi Party Original title

(Development partner: h.a.n.d.) Interaction and life simulation experience through Party + My House features Series 2 Tokyo Claw Machine Collaboration

(Collaborated with Omochi Studio） Collaboration project offering crane game experiences Series 3 FIND THE HALLOWEEN SHIBUYA Collaboration

(Collaborated with Future Design Shibuya) Showcases community-driven social awareness campaign and collaboration. Supported by Shibuya x Halloween x Good Manners project Series 4 Find Tamagotchi Original title

(Development partner: Roblabo) Learning experience through finding Tamagotchi. Boosts character awareness

Series 4: Find Tamagotchi

Find Tamagotchi is a whole new title that brings educational elements to gaming, allowing players to learn while finding Tamagotchi characters. By helping global users discover the characters through gameplay, the game expands fan bases and deepens understanding of the brand.

Planned and produced by transcosmos, Series 4 was developed in collaboration with Roblabo, a Roblox development studio. Find Tamagotchi offers global users an exciting experience of exploring characters.

Visit here to play: https://www.roblox.com/ja/games/115901714114688/

Major update to Series 1: Tamagotchi Party

Tamagotchi Party was released in May 2025. transcosmos has led the project from planning and production of the beta version to ongoing management and updates. For this major update, h.a.n.d., Inc. joined as a development partner, introducing new mechanisms that allow users to experience the Tamagotchi World more realistically than before. In addition to multiplayer elements centered on party experiences, the renewed game includes My House features, leveraging data accumulated during game management. transcosmos will continue to evolve the series.

Visit here to play: https://www.roblox.com/games/133547920834250/

Comments from each company

Ms. Chisato Aoyagi, Assistant Manager, Toys Department, BANDAI CO., LTD.

Find Tamagotchi is a completely new title that brings educational elements into the game, enabling users to learn while finding the Tamagotchi characters. We believe it is really meaningful that we can reach fans from both the real and digital worlds just before the release of new game capsules. We are thrilled to deliver the world of Tamagotchi to many more customers.

Jin Mitsuda, Department Manager, Metaverse Promotion Department, transcosmos inc.

We are honored to have achieved 23 million visits worldwide up to Series 3. However, considering the scale and the diversity of user preferences, we are still only halfway there. That is why we believe it is vital to increase opportunities—or touchpoints—for users to connect with Tamagotchi characters across multiple genres, including party experiences, collaborations, and exploration. As part of these efforts, Find Tamagotchi provides an educational exploration experience that allows players to learn about the characters during gameplay. We will continue to drive our global strategy built on Roblox, including OtoO initiatives, to spread the charm of Tamagotchi worldwide.

Next steps

transcosmos will continue to deliver multiple titles on Roblox and collaborate with other brands. By providing experiences that combines learning and play while connecting the real and digital worlds, transcosmos will continue to share the world of Tamagotchi globally to make Tamagotchi an IP loved by future generations.

About BANDAI CO., LTD.

Company name: BANDAI CO., LTD.

Address: 1-4-8 Komagata, Taito-ku, Tokyo, 111-8081 Japan

Business: As the operations management company of the Toy and Hobby Unit, Bandai formulates and executes business strategies in Japan and overseas and provides a wide range of products and services.

URL: https://www.bandai.co.jp/en/

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.