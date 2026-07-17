transcosmos evolves its CX platform into trans-DX Plus for Support with new AI agent capabilities

Accelerating CX with an evolved digital platform powered by new "Plus" capabilities

TOKYO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has added AI agent capabilities to trans-DX for Support—its CX platform that enhances customer experience (CX) across customer touchpoints while optimizing operational costs—evolving it into trans-DX Plus for Support. The company plans to deploy the platform to 200 companies by the end of the current fiscal year, supporting CX enhancement across a wide range of industries.

trans-DX Plus for Support Logo End-to-End CX Acceleration Model Powered by trans-DX Plus for Support

Under a strong alliance with vottia inc., a company specializing in AI agent technologies and jointly established with Mobilus Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Tomohiro Ishii), trans-DX Plus for Support is equipped with autonomous AI agents designed to deliver effortless customer interactions. By incorporating these AI agents, trans-DX Plus for Support delivers Human x AI hybrid operations beyond the capabilities of conventional bots. The solution combines vottia's latest AI agent technologies, including multi-LLM (Large Language Model) functionality and encryption capabilities, with the knowledge transcosmos has accumulated through supporting approximately 3,500 leading client companies across industries, driving the development of next-generation contact center infrastructure. In addition, transcosmos provides end-to-end support from implementation through operations and continuous improvement, helping clients accelerate their CX transformation smoothly and continuously.

■ Client case studies demonstrate significant lift in self-service resolution rates, delivering CX value beyond expectations

trans-DX Plus for Support has already demonstrated tangible results among clients. In one case study, replacing a voice bot used for repair-service inquiries with a voice AI agent increased the self-service resolution rate from approximately 19% to 52%, helping address key operational challenges. Combining advanced AI that enables natural, everyday conversations with the reassurance of human support, the platform delivers experiences that exceed expectations and helps strengthen customer loyalty.

▼Key AI agent features of trans-DX Plus for Support

1. Seamlessly augments and integrates human and AI to deliver advanced hybrid operations

2. Multi-LLM functionality enables organizations to choose from multiple generative AI models—including OpenAI and Google Gemini—even after deployment

3. Encryption and guardrails enable rigorous risk control

4. Integration with transcosmos's communications infrastructure enables consistent transaction management

■ Further evolution toward ROI maximization through a Human × AI hybrid model

transcosmos's model combines advanced automation powered by the latest AI technologies with a robust Human × AI hybrid structure, enabling both high levels of customer satisfaction and ROI (Return on Investment) maximization. Through the enhanced capabilities of trans-DX Plus for Support, transcosmos aims to serve as a driving force for the fundamental transformation of clients' cost structures and the maximization of their competitiveness, helping drive their continued evolution.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

*OpenAI is a trademark or registered trademark of OpenAI OpCo, LLC.

*Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 188 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.