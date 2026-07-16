transcosmos opens Kanaban Graphics Store on Geek Jack, its cross-border entertainment e-commerce site

Also launches USAVICH 20th anniversary VR exhibition in VRChat and offers free avatars

TOKYO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos operates Geek Jack, a cross-border e-commerce site for entertainment products used by customers worldwide, including items from internationally popular virtual YouTubers. Since 2022, Geek Jack has expanded into products for VRSNS and the metaverse, with a growing focus on VRChat avatars and outfits, 3D model data, and music-related products. Today, transcosmos announced the opening of the official Kanaban Graphics store on Geek Jack. Kanaban Graphics (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Satoshi Tomioka) is a CG animation production company known for works including USAVICH.

Geek Jack Kanaban Graphics Store: https://shop.geekjack.net/collections/kanaban-graphics *Available from June 28.

USAVICH is a CG animated series set in Russia that follows the surreal and comedic adventures of two prisoner rabbits, Putin and Kirenenko. The story is told without dialogue, using rhythmic music and visual storytelling. Since its premiere on MTV on June 28, 2006, the series has aired Seasons 1 through 5 and Season ZERO, gaining a strong fan base in Japan and abroad through its distinctive world and characters. To commemorate its 20th anniversary in 2026, a VR exhibition will be held in the "Geek Jack" world within the VRSNS platform VRChat. In addition, USAVICH-themed avatars will be distributed free of charge to visitors as rewards for participating in an in-world mini-game.

■ Launch of the Kanaban Graphics Official Store

The Kanaban Graphics official store on Geek Jack will offer products related to the company's popular titles, including USAVICH. In addition to physical products already available on other platforms, the store will provide early access on Geek Jack to digital items for VRChat, including motion data and 3D model data. By leveraging Geek Jack's strengths as a cross-border e-commerce platform, the store creates a place where products can reach not only customers in Japan but also fans around the world.

■ USAVICH 20th Anniversary VR Exhibition in VRChat

A VR exhibition celebrating the 20th anniversary of USAVICH will be held in the "GeekJack Virtual Showcase," the "Geek Jack" world within VRChat. Through experiential elements unique to virtual spaces, the exhibition offers an immersive experience that differs significantly from conventional web pages. The main exhibition features are as follows:

Recreation of the USAVICH world: The series' setting and characters are recreated in a virtual space, allowing visitors to experience the world of USAVICH .

world: The series' setting and characters are recreated in a virtual space, allowing visitors to experience the world of . Mini-game with avatar reward: By participating in a mini-game within the world, visitors can receive a reward: a USAVICH character avatar of Kirenenko (Pera avatar).

character avatar of Kirenenko (Pera avatar). Photo spots: Dedicated photo areas are available where visitors can take pictures against backgrounds inspired by the world of the series.

VRChat World "GeekJack Virtual Showcase": https://vrchat.com/home/world/wrld_8c3b4769-8539-457f-900c-c269bd862f1e

■ Free Distribution of USAVICH-Related Avatars

To commemorate the VR exhibition, USAVICH-related avatars for VRChat will be distributed free of charge. Users can experience the world of USAVICH more closely through these avatars and enjoy them across various worlds within VRChat. The avatars will be distributed free of charge as prizes for completing a mini-game in the "GeekJack Virtual Showcase" world within VRChat.

■ Event Overview

Store Opening Day: June 28, 2026

VR Exhibition Period: June 28, 2026, 12:00 – July 31, 2026

*Please note that the start time is subject to change due to system conditions.

Location: "GeekJack Virtual Showcase," the "Geek Jack" world in VRChat

Free Avatar Distribution: USAVICH-related avatar (Kirenenko Pera avatar)

Supported Languages: Japanese (selected content only), English, Chinese

Admission: Free for VR exhibition viewing and avatar distribution (A VRChat account is required to access VRChat.)

● About Geek Jack (https://shop.geekjack.net/)

In July 2019, Geek Jack began digital distribution of voice content from VTubers. Today, Geek Jack offers more than 200 characters and 10,000 products. In addition to digital products, Geek Jack sells physical products to approximately 200 countries and regions. To further expand its product lineup, Geek Jack is focusing on 3D model data for VRSNS (virtual reality social networks) and the metaverse, as well as music CDs.

● About Kanaban Graphics

Kanaban Graphics is a CG animation production studio founded in 2004, led by CG designer Satoshi Tomioka. In 2006, the studio began production of its first original animated series, USAVICH, which has since grown into a popular title with Seasons 1 through 5 and Season ZERO broadcast and distributed to date. The studio produces CG animation across a wide range of genres, including game cinematics, commercials, films, and music videos, and is known for its unique world and character-driven direction.

Company Name: Kanaban Graphics Ltd.

Address: Nakanosakaue Tosei Building 9F, 1-13-18 Honcho, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-0012, Japan

CEO: Satoshi Tomioka

Date of Establishment: July 20, 2004

Business: CG animation production (original animation, game cinematics, commercials, films, music videos, etc.)

URL: https://www.kanaban.com/en/

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

USAVICH ©2026 Viacom.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.