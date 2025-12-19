transcosmos opens BPO Center Fukuoka Daimyo to drive business transformation in construction and manufacturing

Launching new services to accelerate industry-specific DX

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced the opening of BPO Center Fukuoka Daimyo, a new facility designed to strengthen digital transformation (DX) support services for the construction and manufacturing industries.

BPO Center Fukuoka Daimyo

transcosmos established the BPO Center Fukuoka Daimyo as a strategic hub to help the construction and manufacturing industries tackle key challenges and achieve industry transformation. Specializing in these two sectors, the center will lead industry-specific DX initiatives. transcosmos has previously announced the joint development of Connetix Build, a service platform designed to automatically integrate, store, and leverage data from construction sites. The new center will serve as the primary location for this project.

■Overview of BPO Center Fukuoka Daimyo

Location: Chuo-Ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan

Number of workstations: Approximately 200

Total floor space: Approximately 1,200 square meters

Services: DX services for the construction and manufacturing industries

By combining people and technology, transcosmos remains committed to delivering services that support clients' business transformation and contribute to revitalizing and developing local communities.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.