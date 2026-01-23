transcosmos helping Chinese lingerie brand LING LINGERIE's full-fledged entry into Japan

Executing strategies to help LING LINGERIE, a Chinese brand meeting Gen Z needs, boost awareness

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced a strategic partnership with LING LINGERIE, a rapidly growing luxury lingerie brand in China, to help the brand expand its share in the Japanese market. Reaching net sales of five billion yen in less than a decade since its founding, LING LINGERIE has gained strong traction among Gen Z consumers in China by offering new forms of value in addition to product functionality. To meet the unique expectations of Japanese consumers, the brand will now drive market entry strategies in partnership with transcosmos, a company with a proven track record and expertise in the Japanese market.

LING LINGERIE

LING LINGERIE official e-commerce site: https://www.ling-lingerie.com/

LING LINGERIE has grown rapidly as a lingerie brand that focuses not only on functionality but also on the evolving needs of the Chinese market. Backed by a commitment to exceptional quality—including production in medical-grade sterile manufacturing facilities—and a design strategy aligned with Gen Z trends, its cumulative sales of stockings, underwear, and loungewear have exceeded eight million units.

With brand awareness in Japan as a top priority, LING LINGERIE will launch e-commerce channels, including its official website, as well as stores on Rakuten Ichiba and Amazon. The brand will place particular emphasis on delivering a strong brand experience on its official website. To support LING LINGERIE in gaining deep consumer insights and executing branding-focused strategies, transcosmos will serve as LING LINGERIE's strategic partner for expansion into Japan.

■Key services provided by transcosmos

E-commerce site development and operations

Marketplace store opening support

Marketing strategy development and execution

Branding and localization

Fulfillment and logistics support

Support for offline pop-up stores

Bilingual services

With a GDP of four trillion USD, an e-commerce growth rate of approximately 3.7%, and an e-commerce penetration rate of 9.8% (source: FY2024 Market Survey Report on E-Commerce by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), Japan remains an attractive market with significant growth potential. However, Japan's unique business practices and regulatory environment are often barriers to entry for overseas brands. To succeed, foreign brands must partner with local companies, secure fulfillment capabilities, and gain support to develop actionable strategies. Through its one-stop services, transcosmos enables overseas brands to achieve market expansion at speed.

■About LING LINGERIE

LING LINGERIE is a Chinese luxury stockings and lingerie brand committed to exceptional quality. As the world's first brand in the industry to develop and tailor products in medical-grade sterile manufacturing facilities, LING LINGERIE continues to innovate. Named after "Ling," a term reserved for the finest silk products, the brand pursues a thin, soft, and silky feel. Cumulative sales have surpassed eight million units.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united talented "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

