transcosmos helps Wacoal build and operate e-commerce websites for Asian markets

TOKYO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that it has assisted Wacoal Holdings Corp. (Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan; Representative Director, President and CEO: Masaaki Yajima; Wacoal) in launching new e-commerce websites in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore, helping Wacoal strengthen its business across Asia. Websites for Malaysia and the Philippines are scheduled to follow soon. By utilizing Shopify—a platform that enables centralized management—to develop all websites at once, transcosmos streamlined the development process while optimizing costs. The new websites have already achieved tangible results shortly after launch, including an approximately 40% increase in CVR and a new purchaser rate of about 70% in Vietnam.

Wacoal Vietnam E-Commerce Website

In operating e-commerce sites across multiple markets, Wacoal had been seeking a way to deliver a consistent customer experience while maintaining a smooth, locally led management approach. Because its previous platform required professional expertise and technical knowledge even for minor updates, vendor costs were incurred each time, and long lead times for updates became significant challenges.

In addition, each market had been using different systems and key performance indicators. Wacoal was therefore seeking to standardize the brand's website management policy, strengthen brand governance, and enable smooth performance comparisons across markets. Alongside adopting a centralized e-commerce platform, it was also necessary to localize certain features, such as payment methods and marketing tools tailored to each market.

Given these challenges, transcosmos developed multiple websites simultaneously, streamlining operations and optimizing costs for Wacoal through the following measures.

Shopify Plus

transcosmos built the websites using an e-commerce platform Shopify, an easy-to-operate e-commerce platform suitable even for on-site staff without specialized knowledge and one that ensures low operating costs. The enterprise version, Shopify Plus, ensures flexible integration with existing systems.





transcosmos first developed a master website with a common e-commerce site structure (design, features, and product structure), then localized the master for each market with minimum updates. As a result, transcosmos developed three websites within just 12 months, successfully saving time.





Using its center in the Philippines, transcosmos delivered the project at a low cost.

Wacoal selected transcosmos as its development partner, highly valuing the company's extensive development track record and global business experience. As an Official Shopify Partner, transcosmos's proven record in both implementing and operating Shopify Plus was also highly recognized.

Results

The new e-commerce websites have achieved the following results:

Increased CVR: Up 40% in Vietnam

New purchaser rate: Approximately 70% in Vietnam

Cost optimization: Running costs reduced by 50% or more

Higher operational efficiency: Smoother day-to-day operations by local teams

E-commerce websites for Vietnam, Hong Kong and Singapore were launched in 2025. Websites for the Philippines and Malaysia are scheduled to launch in early 2026 and in summer of the same year, respectively.

transcosmos e-commerce services for the global market

In addition to Shopify development, transcosmos offers services that support clients in operating their e-commerce businesses globally.

Marketplace store opening and operations support

Support for launching stores on leading global marketplaces and providing one-stop e-commerce services after opening

Sales promotions via live and chat commerce channels, which hold significant market share in China and ASEAN countries

Marketing initiatives that follow the latest trends in each market (advertising, social media, influencers, etc.)

Enhancing a website's visibility in AI-powered search engines to remain competitive amid the rapid shift toward AI-driven search among users.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

