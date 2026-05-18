transcosmos hosts AI-focused "Insight Forum 2026" in South Korea

Showcases AI technology, industry analysis, industry-specific use-case sessions, and hands-on AI Solution Lab experiences

TOKYO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it held "Insight Forum 2026" on March 12 at the FKI Tower in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. Approximately 300 participants, including clients and stakeholders from South Korea and abroad, attended the event.

(From left: Lee Jung-A, President of transcosmos Korea; Professor Dae-Shik Kim, KAIST; Hiroyuki Tani, President of transcosmos Korea)

Now in its third year, Insight Forum 2026 was held under the theme of "Own the AI Shift," focusing on how individuals and organizations can work, adapt, and thrive in an era of coexistence with AI. Guided by the concept "Different Perspectives, Connected Value," the forum featured thematic AI keynote sessions alongside hands-on AI Solution Lab experiences.

The event opened with a keynote address by Lee Jung-A, President of transcosmos Korea, who emphasized that AI is no longer a field of future potential but already a driving force shaping both work and daily life. She posed critical questions regarding the choices individuals and organizations must make as society moves toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). During the keynote, a short film titled "A Day in the Life of an Office Worker Kim in His 30s" was screened. The video depicted a near-future daily routine in which AI is integrated from morning to night and was produced entirely using AI tools, helping to concretely illustrate the keynote's message.

Following the keynote, participants took part in an interactive session titled "AI for Practical Business Applications." Rather than focusing on theory alone, the session enabled attendees to directly experience state-of-the-art AI technologies, including document summarization, vibe coding, and image and music generation. By allowing participants to directly explore "how far AI can go" in real business scenarios through engaging, hands-on activities, the session drew strong interest and helped attendees tangibly sense the transformations brought by the AI era.

The program continued with a lecture by Professor Dae-Shik Kim of KAIST titled "The Era of AGI Market Dominance." Professor Kim analyzed how the evolution of generative AI and AGI technologies is reshaping industrial structures and the relationships between capital and labor, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and acceptance in responding to rapid change.

In a subsequent session, transcosmos employees delivered a presentation based on business process experience gained across 36 countries, addressing how AI is being applied in real operational settings. The session illustrated how AI is utilized across the entire business journey—from recruitment (HR) to IT, manufacturing, marketing, and customer service (CS)—and highlighted the evolving role of humans within these AI-enabled processes.

Following the lectures, transcosmos conducted its AI Solution Lab program, showcasing solutions provided by transcosmos in South Korea. The program consisted of three labs tailored to different functional areas: AI Agent CS Lab (automation of customer consultation services using chatbots and voice bots); AI Insight VoC Lab (automatic discovery of insights from dialogues such as social media posts and customer inquiries); and AI Agent Support Lab (automation of consultation support). In addition, the AI Experience Lab offered participants hands-on opportunities to directly use AI solutions, enabling them to confirm real-world functionality and practical business applications.

transcosmos will continue to provide services globally based on its advanced technological capabilities as a leader in the AI era, developing and delivering solutions as a trusted partner to clients.

In South Korea, transcosmos supports the planning and execution of AI Transformation initiatives in the customer service domain by leveraging its proprietary AI technologies. By integrating generative AI and advanced data analytics into business operations, transcosmos promotes innovation in customer engagement. Centered on AICC (AI Contact Centers), transcosmos provides optimized and customized solutions across a wide range of business domains, including IT, marketing, e-commerce, field services, and education (Class Cloud). With around 10,000 people, transcosmos is empowering more than 350 clients in South Korea, contributing to cost optimization, sales expansion, productivity improvement, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.