Structured four-stage, AI-driven consultation model enhances efficiency and generates business insights

TOKYO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has introduced an AICC (AI Contact Center) service model for its contact center services in South Korea, applying AI across the entire customer consultation lifecycle—from initial contact through post-interaction data analysis. Under this model, the customer consultation process has been systematized into four stages—AI handling of simple inquiries, AI-guided support for agents, AI-based summarization and organization of consultation content, and monitoring and voice of the customer (VoC) analysis. By linking and optimizing proprietary AI-enabled solutions for each stage, the AICC service model delivers end-to-end process optimization.

transcosmos introduces AI into customer consultation processes for contact center services in South Korea

In the first stage, AI-based handling of simple inquiries, AI solutions such as trans-AI Voicebot and trans-AI Chat process routine customer inquiries. These solutions provide 24/7, 365-day coverage, reducing the number of inquiries routed to human agents and shortening customer wait times. At an office furniture manufacturer A, following the introduction of trans-AI Chat, the rate of connections to human agents declined from 32% to 13%, a reduction of 19 percentage points. By allowing AI to address simple inquiries first, human agents are able to focus on more complex and specialized consultations.

When human agents respond directly to customer inquiries, AI functions as a support tool by providing real-time guidance. By leveraging the real-time consultation guidance of transpeech, an AI speech-recognition solution, along with the knowledge resources of trans-AI KMS, agents are able to respond more quickly and accurately. In addition, the virtual consultation role-play feature of trans-AI Tutor enables newly hired agents to gain sufficient hands-on training prior to engaging in actual customer consultations, supporting smooth and stable onboarding. At insurance company B, pre-training using high-frequency consultation patterns for complex financial services such as policy cancellations and loan inquiries enabled faster skill acquisition among new agents. This reduced psychological burden and contributed to a reduction of approximately 5% in agent turnover.

After consultations are completed, AI automatically summarizes and organizes consultation content. trans-AI Assist reduces the time required for classification and follow-up processing, enabling agents to focus on their core responsibilities. At mobility company C, the introduction of trans-AI Assist reduced average post-consultation processing time per inquiry from five minutes to one minute. As a result, response rates increased from 50% to 85%, an enhancement of 35 percentage points, leading to a significant boost in productivity. In addition, AI-based structured history management has enabled clearer and more systematic understanding of customer feedback.

In the final stage—monitoring and VoC analysis—consultation quality is automatically evaluated using trans-AI QA. At retail company D, the introduction of trans-AI QA expanded the evaluation sample size by approximately 620 times, ensuring greater objectivity and reliability in quality assessment. Furthermore, through trans-AI cVOC and trans-AI eVOC, not only customer consultation data but also product reviews and social data are analyzed in detail. The insights derived from this process support key customer decision-making, including product and service enhancements, the creation of new business opportunities, and the formulation of marketing strategies.

The AICC service model provided by transcosmos in South Korea aims to enhance consultation efficiency and customer experience by organically linking all stages of the customer consultation process, while simultaneously enabling clients to capture valuable business insights. transcosmos will continue to advance its proprietary AI technologies, establish new standards in customer consultation, and expand this model beyond South Korea to markets including Japan, China, and Malaysia.

In South Korea, transcosmos supports the planning and execution of AI Transformation initiatives in the customer service domain by leveraging its proprietary AI technologies. By integrating generative AI and advanced data analytics into business operations, transcosmos promotes innovation in customer engagement. Centered on AICC (AI Contact Centers), transcosmos provides optimized and customized solutions across a wide range of business domains, including IT, marketing, e-commerce, field services, and education (Class Cloud). With around 10,000 people, transcosmos is empowering more than 350 clients in South Korea, contributing to cost optimization, sales expansion, productivity improvement, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.