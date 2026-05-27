transcosmos opens BPO Center Sendai Eki EAST to accommodate business expansion

New center dedicated to corporate back-office functions, including HR and accounting, optimizes operations with the use of AI

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced the opening of BPO Center Sendai Eki EAST in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, a new center designed to deliver back-office services for corporate functions such as HR, accounting, procurement and purchasing, and sales support.

In April 2024, transcosmos opened BPO Center Sendai Itsutsubashi, which provides back-office services across corporate functions. To meet the growing demand for these services, transcosmos has opened a new location, BPO Center Sendai Eki EAST, to deliver the same services.

BPO Sendai center

Amid an increasingly volatile market environment, companies are seeking to focus their resources and optimize costs by leveraging business process outsourcing (BPO). In response to client needs, transcosmos offers a range of outsourcing services, from large-scale, standardized processing to specialized business areas, by combining digital tools with operational expertise.

By focusing on highly specialized corporate functions that often depend on individual expertise, such as HR and accounting, BPO Center Sendai Eki EAST will support clients in optimizing operations through the redesign of business processes and the use of AI and platform-based models.

■ BPO Center Sendai Eki EAST

Location: Miyagino-ku, Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

Number of workstations: Approximately 200

Business start month: April 2026

Services: Corporate back-office services

transcosmos will continue to provide services that help clients optimize their business operations, while contributing to addressing social challenges through the creation of employment opportunities in local communities.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.