transcosmos named Microsoft Advertising Elite Partner, the highest tier in the Partner Program

Recognized for its continuous high engagement with Microsoft Advertising and its growth potential

TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that it was named the Elite Partner in the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program run by Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. (Microsoft), following its first honor in the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2025*. The Elite status is the highest tier in this certification program, which consists of three tiers—Elite, Select, and Partner.

transcosmos×Microsoft Advertising Elite Partner

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Program is a loyalty program that supports partner companies and enhances their engagement. Partners are certified based on their annual advertising revenues and receive various privileges based on their certified tier, including access to exclusive events, promotions, a partner badge, and recognition at the Partner Award events.

transcosmos was the first in the industry to implement Microsoft Advertising, developing and deploying industry-specific solutions using its unique feeds, as well as operating ad products in diverse ways to maximize Microsoft Advertising performance. In Performance Max (PMAX), in particular, transcosmos continued to demonstrate strong results in both the number of deployments and operational scale, contributing to many clients' efforts to solve their business challenges.

Building on the solid collaboration and strengthening its relationship with Microsoft Advertising through the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program, which ensures greater access to the latest product information and operational expertise, transcosmos will contribute to clients in growing their businesses even further.

*Related press release: transcosmos wins Data Integration Excellence Award in Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2025

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/251127_0001.html

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Microsoft is a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.