transcosmos Opens "BPO Center Okinawa Urasoe," a dedicated hub for Managed Service Operations

Established a new center to meet rising IT infrastructure demands as a specialized hub providing highly reliable, continuously available operational and managed services.

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2026 transcosmos today announced the opening of BPO Center Okinawa Urasoe, a new facility designed to deliver managed operations services, in Urasoe City, Okinawa Prefecture. As digitalization accelerates, system development projects are increasing across the market. In response to this trend, transcosmos will strengthen its service delivery capacity for managed operations services.

BPO Center Okinawa Urasoe Service delivery framework (for illustration purposes only)

New system development projects centered around digital applications are increasing as a growing number of companies are working toward modernization. In line with these market developments, transcosmos opened BPO Center Okinawa Urasoe as a dedicated service delivery location specializing in system operations monitoring, including the monitoring of IT infrastructures and systems, managed operations, and troubleshooting. In collaboration with transcosmos Okinawa IDC/MSP Center Okinawa, a center located in the Okinawa Electric Power Company and providing managed services since 2007, transcosmos will further strengthen its operational model that ensures continuous operations built on its proven expertise and current assets.

Overview of BPO Center Okinawa Urasoe

Location: Urasoe City, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

Total floor area: Approximately 400 square meters

Services: Digital managed services and global managed services

Service details

Digital managed services

By combining knowledge and operational data, and people and digital, the service ensures speedy and high-quality operations, optimizing the stability and efficiency of an IT environment.

With multilingual operations and a 24/7 monitoring and support framework, transcosmos provides high-quality operations monitoring services equal to domestic services in a global environment.

With enhanced IT infrastructure and operations monitoring services, along with digital managed services, transcosmos supports clients in minimizing system downtime and optimizing operational costs across their IT environments.

