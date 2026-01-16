transcosmos releases health promotion support services for local governments

Delivers one-stop initiatives to enhance citizens' health in collaboration with partner companies

TOKYO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Basic Policy for the Comprehensive Promotion of National Health Improvement, issued by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, calls on local governments, companies, and organizations to strengthen health-related initiatives to build a sustainable society where all Japanese citizens can lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Since 2013, Japan has been promoting health initiatives under this policy, known as Health Japan 21. To further advance these efforts, the government launched the National Health Promotion Movement: Health Japan 21 (the third term), which runs from 2024 to 2035. To support this initiative, transcosmos introduced a new service designed to help local governments manage and promote citizen health improvements in collaboration with partner companies.

Health promotion project banner Service image (for illustration purposes only) Case study: Large-scale healthcare project using Pay For Success (PFS) model

transcosmos provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution covering all essential administrative functions for health promotion projects as well as touchpoints with citizens. The service includes development of health promotion plans, promotional campaigns, app development tailored for health promotion, citizen support services, and performance verification. Using specialized applications, transcosmos will implement incentive programs that utilize health point systems and integrate these with regional digital currency systems. This approach helps local governments not only encourage healthier lifestyles but also revitalize communities and foster intergenerational communication. Additionally, transcosmos will organize smartphone classes for elderly citizens and other generational groups unfamiliar with using digital technologies.

This new service is directly linked to Health Japan 21 (the third term)*, the Basic Policy for the Comprehensive Promotion of National Health Improvement, led by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Looking ahead, transcosmos, together with its partner companies, plans to expand its offerings to include: visualization of the impact of lifestyle habits on health, personalized suggestions for improving lifestyle habits to reduce health risks, and predictive analysis of potential health risks based on health checkups and lifestyle data.

As an example of health promotion for local governments, Kunitachi City, Tokyo, launched Kunitachi City Health Promotion Plan using the Pay For Success (PFS) model in October 2024. transcosmos participates in this project as a BPO service provider. The project incorporates various health point systems to encourage behavioral changes among citizens. It also includes mechanisms that contribute to community revitalization, such as converting points to regional digital currency.

transcosmos will help local governments achieve optimal healthcare transformation and contribute to creating a sustainable society by delivering services leveraging digital transformation (DX).

*Visit here for Health Japan 21 (the third term) (no translation available):

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/kenkou_iryou/kenkou/kenkounippon21_00006.html

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.