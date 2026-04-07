transcosmos speaks at the Shizuoka Prefecture XR (Cross Reality) Endowed Lecture Series, co-hosted by Shizuoka Institute of Science and Technology Group and Metaverse Japan

Introduced the importance of creation and continuous improvement skills in the AI era along with Roblox's potential for learning

TOKYO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it highlighted key perspectives on creator education in the XR era, drawing on Roblox as an example platform, at the Shizuoka Prefecture XR (Cross Reality) Endowed Lecture Series 2025: Second Open Lecture, "Developing the Future of Community and People through XR—From Social Implementation to Education and Creator Development", held on March 25, 2026, at the Shizuoka Ekimae Campus of the Shizuoka Institute of Science and Technology Group.

Shizuoka Prefecture XR (Cross Reality) Endowed Lecture

The open lecture aimed to showcase real-world use cases that connect communities with technologies. Under the overarching theme of social implementation of XR and digital talent development, speakers from companies, local governments, and educational institutions took the stage.

In the second part of the lecture—"Roblox expands the potential for learning and creators"—Shintaro Wakita at Educational Design Co., Ltd. and Jin Mitsuda, Department Manager of the Metaverse Promotion Department at transcosmos inc., delivered a joint presentation. Following their presentation, a dialogue session was held with Shinko Osada, President of Metaverse Japan.

Ability to create and improve: Essential skills in the AI era

The educational value of accessible and inclusive platforms such as Roblox is increasingly recognized—not only as a place for play, but also as an environment where young people can experience the full cycle of designing, creating, and improving their work based on user reactions.

transcosmos focused on a practical series of skills—creating, publishing, and improving based on measurable performance—which are increasingly important in the AI era. In its presentation, transcosmos presented Roblox as a hands-on learning environment that helps young audiences, including university and technical school students, explore their future learning paths and careers.

In the post-event questionnaires, many participants expressed their strong interest in applying their knowledge and skills, commenting: "I want to try creating content," and "I want to experience the whole process up to making improvements."

Comments from related parties

Kaori Kubo, Collaboration Center Manager, Corporate Division, Shizuoka Institute of Science and Technology Group

"What impressed me the most was that the lecture offered a perspective, positioning digital experiences—familiar to students—as a pathway to their future learning and careers. Notably, the entire process of creating, publishing, and improving based on reactions—not just content creation—will become an essential learning process for future education."

Naoya Sugimoto, Executive Officer, Digital Strategy Division, Shizuoka Prefecture

"The Shizuoka Prefecture XR (Cross Reality) Endowed Lecture Series emphasizes developing talent in the XR field and creating job opportunities within communities, while also serving as a platform for students, educational institutions, companies, and local governments to connect. I am encouraged that the lecture inspired students to recognize digital technology not only from a user's perspective but also from a creator's view. XR is not only for entertainment—it is a technology with the potential to address community challenges, such as disaster prevention, tourism, and education, and to create new value. Through these learning opportunities, we aim to continue developing talent who can co-create the future of communities."

Shinko Osada, President, Metaverse Japan

"In the age of AI and XR, it is becoming critical not only to understand technology, but also to develop the ability to create, publish, and improve while engaging with society. UGC platforms such as Roblox hold significant potential as gateways for young generations to broaden their perspectives from players to creators and learn through practice. Metaverse Japan is expanding its activities in areas including XR, AI, and spatial technology, evolving into the Japan Spatial Forum. Working with educational institutions, companies, and local communities, we will continue our efforts to create social implementation opportunities that nurture next-generation creators and digital talent."

Next steps

Leveraging its relationships with companies, local governments, and educational institutions, transcosmos is working to create opportunities for young generations to create, publish, and connect with society through digital technology, while supporting talent development. transcosmos will continue to expand touchpoints between learning and creation using Roblox through seminars and workshops, while also exploring potential interactive events such as game jams in the future.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.