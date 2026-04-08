transcosmos to hire top athletes as new graduates through Athnavi, a job support program by JOC

By hiring top athletes who demonstrate a challenging spirit, persistence, and a strong will to grow, transcosmos aims to transform every employee's mindset and further invigorate the organization. transcosmos believes that athletes' commitment to realizing their dreams will inspire employees and, in turn, lead to the company's growth.

Prospective employee profile

Major Results:

Jul 2024 Olympic Games Paris 2024 #12 10m Air Rifle Women

#25 10mn Air Rifle Mixed Team Oct 2024 SAGA2024 The National Sports Festival (Oita) #2 10mn Air Rifle Women

#1 10mn Air Rifle Mixed Team Nov 2024 National Shooting Sports Championship (Saitama) #1 10mn Air Rifle Women Aug 2025 Asian Shotgun Cup (Kazakhstan) #3 50mn Rifle 3 Positions Women

#2 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Nov 2025 ISSF 2025 World Championship (Egypt) #8 50mn Rifle 3 Positions Women Jan 2026 H&N Cup (Germany) #2 10mn Air Rifle Women As of Mar 2026: Official national record holder (score: 633.7)



Comment: To achieve my goal of winning a medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, I will continue to challenge myself along with all employees. Although there are setbacks in shooting, I will devote myself wholeheartedly, believing that my dream will come true if I do not give up and continue making sincere efforts, while always remaining grateful to everyone around me. At the same time, I also hope to continue growing as a person and as a member of society.

Major Results：

Feb 2025 World Triathlon Championship Series (Abu Dhabi) #31 Elite Women, #7 Mixed Relay Feb 2025 Asia Triathlon Cup (Putrajaya) #2 Elite Women May 2025 World Triathlon Championship Series (Yokohama) #40 Elite Women Aug 2025 Asia Triathlon Championships (Istanbul) #6 Elite Women Oct 2025 World Triathlon Championship Finals (Wollongong) #15 U23 Women Oct 2025 Triathlon Japan National Championship (Tokyo) #3 Championship Women Nov 2025 World Triathlon Cup (Florianopolis) #10 Elite Women

Comment: I am deeply grateful to transcosmos for providing an environment in which I can continue my competitive career. Going forward, I will strive for growth and results as an athlete while contributing to the company and society, always keeping in mind my responsibility as a member of society. I will do my best to give back through my performance, with constant appreciation for all those who have supported me to date.

About Athnavi

Athnavi is a job matching program administered by the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) that supports the employment of active athletes. Serving as a liaison between companies and athletes, Athnavi helps athletes balance their competitive careers with work and supports them in shaping their careers. For more information, please visit the following website (no translation available): https://www.joc.or.jp/for-athletes/career/athnavi/

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.