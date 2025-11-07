transcosmos wins Golden Headset Digital Services Benchmarking Company of the Year Top 10 in China

Creating new value with AI-powered customer center to optimize clients' costs and boost their CX

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that the company was named one of the Top Digital Services Benchmarking Companies of the Year at the 2025 Golden Headset Awards, held during the CCMW 2025 Annual Conference & the 21st Golden Headset Award Ceremony in Beijing, China on October 21, 2025.

CUSTOMER WORLD 2025 Joseph Wong, VP of Global Sales Division at transcosmos, speaking at the panel discussion At the award ceremony

Launched in 2005, the Golden Headset Awards judging benchmarking companies in digital services and operational excellence celebrated its 21st anniversary this year. The event is a competition to determine China's best customer center, organized by Customer Care & Management World (CCMW), a prestigious institution in China's contact center industry. CCMW conducted performance indicator analysis based on international evaluation standards such as CC-CMM (Capability Maturity Model) and DO-CMM. After receiving applications, CCMW asked for expert nominations and conducted a rigorous screening process, including data gathering, benchmarking, on-site assessment, and review committee evaluations. CCMW selected the award winners based on a comprehensive evaluation on all candidates, including their service capabilities, number of workstations, and adoption of AI solutions. Highly recognized for its proven record in its digital intelligence solutions for advanced contact centers, transcosmos received the 2025 Golden Headset Digital Services Benchmarking Company of the Year Top 10—one of the most prestigious honors of the Awards.

As business processes become more complex and advanced across the entire industry, transcosmos helps businesses solve challenges they face by leveraging its proprietary intelligent customer service solutions. Specifically, transcosmos provides transCxLink—an omnichannel contact center platform, transpeech—a speech-to-text solution, trans-AI Chat—an AI-powered chatbot, trans-Marketing BI—data intelligence solutions, and more. Leveraging its AICC (AI Contact Center) that integrates all these solutions, transcosmos helps businesses optimize costs and streamline operations. At the same time, AICC underpins the creation of sustainable value in both service quality and customer experience (CX) for businesses.

Under the theme of Harmony between Warmth and Intelligence—Re-inventing Customer Value in the Age of Digital Intelligence, the CCMW 2025 Annual Conference focused on advancing integration of intelligence and humanity in customer services. At the conference, Joseph Wong, VP of Global Sales Division at transcosmos, was invited to be part of a panel discussion themed around "BPO service providers' positioning in the cross-border business and their going abroad solutions." During the session, Joseph Wong talked about transcosmos's global business, emphasizing that the company not only covers 100% of Asian markets, but also has strong competitive edge in supporting clients in the U.S. and European markets. Wong also pointed out the importance of having a deep understanding of the market environment, culture, laws and regulation, data security, and other local characteristics for Chinese companies to expand into international markets, providing deep insights and suggestions to many in the audience.

Building on its proven successes and deep expertise acquired across the world, transcosmos provides globalization services tailored to the specific needs of each country and region as a global services provider with over 60 years of a proven record in the BPO industry, helping companies grow business across the globe.

As a digital transformation partner for clients, transcosmos will continue to lead the growth of the digital services industry with its innovative solutions and global service delivery network.

About transcosmos China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tenzin, Hefei, Changsha, Xi'an, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

