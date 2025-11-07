transcosmos's Chinese subsidiary celebrates 30th anniversary

Since its entry into China in 1995, providing system development and integration, and IT support services

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is delighted to announce that on October 10, 2025, the company celebrated the 30th anniversary ceremony of its Chinese subsidiary with 240 guests, including its clients. The ceremony was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin, China, under the theme of Building on 30 Years of Trust, Towards a Bright Future.

30th anniversary ceremony Kokkei Nakayama, President of transcosmos Information Creative (China) Co., Ltd. Guests at the venue

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and established transcosmos Information Creative (China) Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tianjin, China; President: Kokkei Nakayama), a subsidiary specializing in system development in 1995. The company provides outsourcing services with a focus on system development, system integration, and IT technical support. Building on its expertise and system development and operational capabilities acquired over the years, the company provides high-quality, cost-competitive services with over 1,600 members across centers in China and Japan. The company maintains high-level operations, earning both ISO9001 and CMMI Level 5 certifications through its proprietarily developed quality management system.

At the ceremony, the company received congratulatory messages from many clients and looked back at its 30-year history. During the reception, guests enjoyed Chinese cuisines and fine drinks, along with elegant performances showcasing traditional Chinse music—including Chinese fiddles, lutes, zithers, and flutes. The company also presented Beijing Opera, an impressive acrobatic show, and the popular Sichuan Opera "Bian Lian (Mask Change)," offering guests a rich experience of oriental art through beautiful arias and captivating performances.

The 30th anniversary is a milestone year to reflect on the company's journey as well as a starting point for the next stage. Putting trust at the core, transcosmos will continue to create a bright future with clients and partners.

About transcosmos Information Creative (China) Co., Ltd.

In 1995, transcosmos established transcosmos Information Creative (China) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary specializing in system development in Tianjin, China. Since then, the company has been running an end-to-end system development project service from designing, development, to testing for both the Japan and China local markets. Today, the company has grown its locations to Suzhou, Jinan, Shenzhen, and Japan, and is offering high-quality system development services that meet Japan's quality standards with 1,600 engineers and a specialized quality management team. (transcosmos Information Creative (China) Co., Ltd. official website: https://www.trans-cosmos.com.cn/)

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

