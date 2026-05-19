transcosmos's creative director-produced film NIKINOKUNI--TWO SEASON COUNTRY wins an award in the best PocketANIME category at the WORLD AI FILM FESTIVAL 2026 in KYOTO

AI-driven short animation recognized on the international stage

TOKYO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that NIKINOKUNI—TWO SEASON COUNTRY, a film created by its creative director, was selected as a finalist and received an award in the Best PocketANIME category at the WORLD AI FILM FESTIVAL 2026 in KYOTO, one of the world's largest AI-focused international film festivals, held for the first time in Japan this March.

NIKINOKUNI—TWO SEASON COUNTRY

■ About the WORLD AI FILM FESTIVAL

Founded by Marco Landi, former President of Apple Computer (now Apple Inc.) Europe and former Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), the WORLD AI FILM FESTIVAL is an innovative international film festival dedicated to exploring the intersection of cinema and artificial intelligence. At its inaugural edition held in Nice, France, in April 2025, more than 1,500 AI-powered films were submitted from 53 countries and regions. The event attracted over 2,000 attendees, including audiences and industry professionals, generating significant global attention in its first year.

■ WORLD AI FILM FESTIVAL 2026 in KYOTO - Official website (no translation available)

https://worldaifilmfestival.jp

■ List of finalists (no translation available)

https://worldaifilmfestival.jp/finalists/

■ Award-winning work

Title: NIKINOKUNI—TWO SEASON COUNTRY

Creator: Tomo Hibino

https://youtu.be/iAlYlC7eDHA

■ Overview

This work explores environmental destruction caused by climate change and the future that lies beyond it.

Set in Japan several decades from now, the world has undergone accelerated "two-seasonization," in which spring and autumn have disappeared, leaving only scorching summers and freezing winters.

Against the backdrop of a land no longer habitable by humans, a young fox girl sets out on a journey in search of the lost season known as "spring."

Her goal is to find a legendary cherry blossom.

The story serves as both a warning about the realities brought about by climate change and a quiet prayer for hope in the future.

© WORLD AI FILM FESTIVAL 2026 in KYOTOWAIFF 2026 in Kyoto

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.