transcosmos's Vietnam-based system development subsidiary signs MoU with Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology (HUFLIT)

Advance collaboration in education, academic exchange, internships, and curriculum enhancements

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is pleased to announce that transcosmos technology Vietnam co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; CEO: Daisuke Kamada; transcosmos technology Vietnam), its wholly owned subsidiary providing agile software development services in Vietnam, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology (HUFLIT). The signing ceremony took place at HUFLIT on November 24, 2025.

At the ceremony: Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, President of HUFLIT (center right) and Mr. Daisuke Kamada, CEO of transcosmos technology Vietnam (center left)

transcosmos technology Vietnam was established as a joint venture with Technologic Arts Co., Ltd. in 2014 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of transcosmos in 2017. As an agile software development company, transcosmos technology Vietnam offers solution development services for Japan and ASEAN nations. With many Drupal and Aqcuia certified engineers—both world-leading CMS platforms—and qualified PMPs (Project Management Professional), the company also provides serverless application development services as a certified AWS Partner.

Founded in 1992, HUFLIT is the first private university in the Southern Vietnam and a pioneer in foreign language and information technology (IT) education. HUFLIT is recognized for producing graduates who are fluent in foreign languages and skilled in their fields, achieving an employment rate of 94% or higher. Students at HUFLIT actively take the lead in organizing innovative extracurricular activities and events. One of the university's key strengths is its proactive approach to collaboration with the Japanese government and Japanese companies.

transcosmos technology Vietnam and HUFLIT have previously collaborated on initiatives such as recruitment and career seminars. To strengthen and maintain this relationship, the two parties signed the MoU, which outlines cooperation in the following areas:

Educational collaboration: Expand job opportunities for students excelling in IT.

Academic exchange: Share knowledge and emerging technologies through seminars, etc.

Internship programs: Provide training opportunities to help students master practical skills.

Educational enhancement: Enable professors to visit companies and gain on-site knowledge to enrich classroom content.

Scholarship program: Award scholarships to two talented students annually, with a commitment to work at transcosmos technology Vietnam for two years post-graduation.

Comment from Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan - President of HUFLIT university

"We are honored to sign this MoU with transcosmos technology Vietnam(TTV) and look forward to strengthening our partnership and creating a new collaborative framework together.

I have long held a deep respect and strong affinity for Japan and its culture, and have been striving to promote various types of exchanges and create opportunities for collaboration between Japan and Vietnam. Going beyond internal educational activities, HUFLIT actively supports students in building a stable career after graduation through corporate visits and internship programs. For example, we are focusing on organizing cultural exchange events and student exchange programs between the two countries, supporting career development, and increasing employment opportunities.

Mr. Kamada from TTV said: "Today, we live in an age where the evolution of AI enables us to gain superficial outputs instantly. However, in this changing landscape, I strongly believe that the value of communication, creative ideas, and fundamental learning - things that only humans can achieve - has become more critical than ever." I am profoundly impressed and reassured because these values align perfectly with HUFLIT's educational policies.

Building on these shared values, we aim to deepen our collaborative relationship and continue sharing knowledge and activities going forward. I am confident that this partnership will be fruitful for both parties, and we look forward to working together with you."

Comment from Mr. Daisuke Kamada - CEO at transcosmos technology Vietnam

"We are sincerely grateful for signing this memorandum of cooperation between HUFLIT and transcosmos technology Vietnam.

Through its innovative curriculum that integrates foreign language education and information technology, HUFLIT produces talent equipped with both global perspectives and advanced IT skills. I would like to take this moment to express my deep respect for the university's educational vision and achievements. HUFLIT prioritizes collaboration with companies and providing students with practical learning experiences, which perfectly aligns with our future direction.

Today, we live in an age where the evolution of AI enables us to gain superficial outputs instantly. However, in this changing landscape, I strongly believe that the value of communication, creative ideas, and fundamental learning - things that only humans can achieve - has become more critical than ever. Some raise concerns that AI will take away educational opportunities. We will adapt to this changing landscape and leverage AI while promoting education that fosters capabilities only humans possess - together with HUFLIT.

This MoU is not merely for sharing knowledge; it is a first step toward developing next-generation talent who possess both practical skills and creative ideas. We will fully support students be work-ready by proactively sharing the latest technologies and know-how we have accumulated in real-world workplaces.

We sincerely hope that this collaboration will shape the future of students and contribute to the further development of Vietnam's IT industry. Lastly, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to all parties at HUFLIT for your effort and support. We hope to build a strong and lasting relationship with you. Thank you very much again."

HUFLIT website: https://huflit.edu.vn/en/

University introduction on Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City website (English translation not available): https://www.hcmcgj.vn.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100581012.pdf

