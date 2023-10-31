Transcranial Doppler Market size to grow by USD 39.74 million from 2023-2028| Atys Medical, Compumedics Ltd., ELCAT GmbH, General Electric Co., and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transcranial Doppler Market size is expected to increase by USD 39.74 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies including Atys Medical, Compumedics Ltd., ELCAT GmbH, General Electric Co., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Moor Instruments Ltd., Multigon Industries Inc., Natus Medical Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd, Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Spencer Technologies, Viasonix Ltd, B.Braun SE, Rimed Ltd. and SMT Medical Technology GmbH. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Transcranial Doppler Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

Atys Medical - The company offers transcranial doppler holter TCD X which is used for recording signals for several hours on ambulatory patients involved in sports or daily life activities.

Transcranial Doppler Market 2024 - 2028: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to play a significant role in the global market's growth, contributing approximately 41% during the forecast period. Within North America, the United States and Canada stand out as the primary revenue generators, with key companies operating in this region. The market's expansion is driven by several key factors, notably the growing need for intraoperative imaging during surgical procedures. Additionally, the region exhibits a higher prevalence of cerebrovascular conditions like stroke, vasospasm, microemboli, intracranial steno-occlusive disease, and sickle cell disease, all of which fuel the demand for transcranial doppler ultrasonography.

Transcranial Doppler Market 2024 - 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, and Others), Type (Imaging devices and Non-imaging devices), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The hospitals segment is anticipated for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising need for intraoperative brain monitoring during surgical procedures, which is expected to drive the utilization of transcranial doppler ultrasound equipment. Hospitals are adept at delivering comprehensive care for neurological conditions, as they employ proficient neurodiagnostic technicians and possess advanced diagnostic tools like magnetic transcranial doppler ultrasound systems.

Transcranial Doppler Market 2024 - 2028: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Market growth is driven by increased use of transcranial doppler systems in sickle cell disease detection

Higher stroke risk in children with SCD detectable with transcranial doppler systems

CDC reports average medical expenditure of USD 11,702 (Medicaid) and USD 14,772 (employer-sponsored insurance) for children with SCD

(Medicaid) and (employer-sponsored insurance) for children with SCD STOP trial and NHBLI clinical alert recommend transcranial doppler screening for SCD complications

Transcranial doppler systems assess cerebral vasculature and predict causes of intracranial vasculopathy in SCD

Trend - The emergence of intraoperative transcranial doppler monitoring is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

