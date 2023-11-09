TRANSDEV BUS DRIVERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251

News provided by

Teamsters Local 251

09 Nov, 2023, 18:40 ET

Transportation Workers Gain Union Representation

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev bus drivers and dispatchers voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 251. These 51 bus workers provide transportation services at Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), and Rhode Island College (RIC).

"These workers will now be able to demand the assurances that come with a Teamster contract, including guaranteed wage increases and fair working conditions," said Matthew Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251. "We look forward to working with our new members to get them a first Teamster contract."

For the past several months, organizers from Teamsters Local 251 and Teamsters Joint Council 10 in New England met with workers one-on-one and conducted group meetings. The workers faced wage issues, job security concerns, lack of communication, no lunch breaks, and poor benefits.

"Every organizing campaign is different, but as long as the workers are united and stay focused, they will prevail," said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. "Our organizers worked hard, and these new Teamsters will now have a better quality of life moving forward."

Organizers took a focused approach that resulted in a resounding victory. By the end of the campaign, Transdev workers were willing to face their employer and demand more by standing together and voting for Teamster representation.

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsterslocal251.org/.

Contact:
Matt Taibi, 401-434-0454
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFIES CONTRACT WITH BALLY'S TWIN RIVER CASINO

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFIES CONTRACT WITH BALLY'S TWIN RIVER CASINO

Teamsters Local 251 members who work as maintenance staff and valets have overwhelmingly ratified agreements with Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino...
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 DEMANDS TOWN OF TIVERTON NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 DEMANDS TOWN OF TIVERTON NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH

Teamsters Local 251 is demanding that the Town of Tiverton stop stalling contract negotiations with its members who work in the Department of Public...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Education

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.