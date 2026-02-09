Transform Shared Service Organization Improves EHR Performance and Drives AI Adoption with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

OCI helps five hospitals in Erie St. Clair region of Southwest Ontario enhance patient and provider experiences, improve data security, and increase resilience; also now piloting Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The five hospitals supported by Transform Shared Service Organization (TSSO) in Ontario, Canada, have improved the performance, usability, and availability of their Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record (EHR) by migrating it to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With OCI, the hospitals can enhance the experience for patients and clinicians, scale efficiently, and easily adopt new AI-powered technologies, such as a recently launched pilot of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent.

TSSO was founded by five hospitals in the Erie St. Clair region of Southwest Ontario, including Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Windsor Regional Hospital, to manage their IT needs. TSSO also provides a variety of innovative solutions to associated health service providers, long-term care homes, hospices, and family health teams. By migrating to OCI's scalable, high-performance infrastructure, TSSO has been able to enhance data security and deliver real-time patient information to clinicians through improved EHR performance and availability. OCI also provides TSSO with the foundation to begin adoption of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent; a pilot is now underway with select physicians and TSSO plans to expand to more physicians in 2026.

"By enhancing our infrastructure resiliency and agility, we can elevate the experience for patients and clinicians and support uninterrupted interoperability and operations across all our facilities," said Lyn Baluyot, CEO, Transform Shared Service Organization. "Leveraging a modern, cloud-based platform enables us to deliver superior service that adapts to our patients' evolving needs. With OCI's stable and redundant environment, we gain high availability and strong performance while also creating a foundation to innovate with emerging technologies."

Following its migration to OCI, all five hospitals in TSSO's network are experiencing improvements in EHR performance. This means the wait time for a page to load for clinicians to view has reduced by 71 percent on average and the amount of time it takes between a user logging into the system and being able to use it has decreased by 46 percent.* The increased speed and responsiveness of the system is helping clinicians complete documentation and tasks quickly so they can focus more on patient care. The performance gains also enable more comprehensive and real-time updates to patient records, which further helps enhance patient care by strengthening communication and coordination across all caregivers.

With Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent integrated directly into the EHR, clinicians within the network will benefit from its ability to automatically generate comprehensive, narrative-rich draft notes from physician-patient interactions in near real-time. Physicians will only have to review, edit, and validate at the point of care, which means they can spend more time focused on their patients and less time on administrative tasks.

"TSSO is dedicated to redefining people-centered care by providing integrated and coordinated patient services across its network and its recent move to OCI lays the essential groundwork to realize this vision," said Erin O'Halloran, vice president and Canada market leader, Oracle Health. "OCI is built to run every healthcare workload – from application systems to data science-driven and modern machine-learning services – enabling more informed care decisions and a better, patient-focused healthcare experience. By leveraging one of our Oracle Cloud regions in Canada for data storage and processing, TSSO can now support continuity of critical health services and strengthen system-level preparedness across the region."

Learn more about how Oracle is helping customers build open and connected health systems at https://www.oracle.com/ca-en/health/ and about OCI benefits for healthcare customers at https://www.oracle.com/health/cloud/.

About Transform Shared Service Organization

TransForm Shared Service Organization is a not-for-profit, shared service organization founded by the five hospitals in Erie St. Clair to manage their hospital IT needs. Our award-winning team provides key innovative solutions to an array of healthcare service providers across Southwest Ontario including health service providers, long-term care homes, hospices, family health teams, Ontario Health Teams and more. We strive to improve value and performance to Ontario's healthcare system through leveraging our strategic visions to deliver innovative results.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

*Comparing average page load time of 5.9 seconds in August 2025 to 1.68 seconds in October 2025 and comparing login average response time of 2.27 seconds in August 2025 to login average response time of 1.23 seconds in October 2025. Data pulled from Lights On Network.

