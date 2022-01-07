Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) March and Tele-Town Hall: "Justice Delivered For Ahmaud & Community Victory Cookout Celebration"

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On, January 7, 2022, family members of Ahmaud Arbery, will join the Transformative Justice Coalition at a community celebration in honor of Ahmaud Arbery. March and Tele-Town Hall to reflect and celebrate the end of the murder trial.

What: Justice Delivered for Ahmaud Arbery & Community Victory Cookout Celebration



Who: Diane Arbery, Matriarch of Ahmaud Arbery Family Marcus Arbery, Father of Ahmaud Arbery

Gerald Griggs, Esquire, Civil Rights Attorney

Ms. Helen Butler, E.D., Georgia People's Agenda

Hon., Felecia Harris, Commissioner Glynn County

Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition



When: I. COURT HOUSE SENTENCING/DISPOSITION

A. 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (EDT) - Court Watch

B. 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.(EDT) - Lunch on the lawn of the Court House

C. 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.(EDT) - Court Sentencing Resumes







II. COMMUNITY MARCH & VICTORY COOKOUT CELEBRATION AT THE AHMAUD ARBERY MURAL

A. March begins at the Superior Court for Glynn County, 701 H Street concludes at the Ahmaud Arbery Mural, 1621 Albany Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

B. Time: 3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (EDT)

C. Victory Cookout Celebration of Justice







III. NATIONAL TELE-TOWN HALL - Broadcast on Facebook LIVE

A. #Justice Delivered For Ahmaud"

B. 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (EDT)

C. Panelists : See above





Where: Superior Court of Glynn County, 701 H Street, Brunswick, GA

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

