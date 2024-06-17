Transforming Green Energy: PowerChina's 'Belt and Road' Impact in the UAE

BEIJING, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline:

In the rugged mountains of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), gleaming white wind turbines of the UAE Wind Power Demonstration Project cut through the clear blue sky. The project, a venture by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) strategically located at the intersection of the historic Land and Sea Silk Roads, marks a significant step forward in the UAE's push for environmental sustainability.

The project achieved grid-connected power generation in October 2023, signaling the start of its operational phase. Throughout its development, PowerChina adeptly managed numerous challenges, including personnel deployment, equipment logistics, adherence to stringent timelines, and mitigation of significant risks. The endeavor not only showcased PowerChina's proficiency in renewable energy projects but also served as a conduit for the introduction of China's sustainable development methodologies in the Middle East. The execution of the project was noted for its adherence to sustainable practices.

Since entering commercial service, the project has generated 207 GWh of electricity, ushering in a new era for wind energy in the UAE and significantly advancing the nation's goals for energy transformation and achieving carbon neutrality.

As an influential participant in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) has significantly advanced the green energy landscape in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



PowerChina has introduced innovative practices and sustainable methodologies developed in China. The approaches are designed to align with the UAE's specific environmental goals and economic conditions. Beyond providing green energy solutions, PowerChina also emphasizes global corporate social responsibility, fostering cultural exchanges and professional development in regions connected by the BRI.

With BRI evolving towards a phase of long-term sustainability, PowerChina is deepening its commitment to global responsibilities. The company is dedicated to enhancing its international scope and operational capabilities, aiming to foster both economic and social development through sustainable engineering and construction projects in countries targeted by the initiative.