Transforming IT Leadership: Info-Tech Research Group's Exclusive Partnership with SIM National to Deliver Unmatched Industry Insights

Info-Tech Research Group's partnership with SIM National is set to transform IT leadership with a wealth of the latest research and networking opportunities for IT leaders across industries. The newly announced program will enhance the ability of IT professionals in SIM National's chapters to stay ahead of emerging trends and technologies in an exponentially evolving technological landscape.

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced its exclusive research partnership with the Society for Information Management (SIM) National. This collaboration will leverage Info-Tech's expertise in IT research and advisory and pair with SIM National's extensive network of IT leaders to enhance support and resources for IT professionals across various industries.

Info-Tech Research Group's partnership with SIM National is poised to transform IT leadership with cutting-edge insights and collaborative opportunities, enabling IT professionals to navigate complex challenges and drive successful digital transformation initiatives.

With chapters in nearly every major metro in the United States, nearly 5000 technology leaders, and 2500 unique organizations as members, SIM National is committed to empowering today's and enabling tomorrow's exceptional technology leaders through unparalleled connection, career and professional development, as well as community involvement.

"SIM's partnership with Info-Tech is a direct enhancement to our core purpose to develop, empower, and celebrate exceptional technology leaders as they conquer their biggest challenges and pursue their greatest opportunities," says Mark Taylor, CEO of SIM National. "Together, we will advance this community of technology leaders and SIM's capacity to provide continuously increasing value to an ever-increasing membership."

Through the new partnership, members of SIM National will be able to access Info-Tech's comprehensive research library, including in-depth studies, actionable tools, and expert guidance on a wide range of IT topics.

"The partnership between Info-Tech Research Group and SIM National marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower IT leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to drive success in their organizations," says Gord Harrison, Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "By combining our world-class research and advisory expertise with SIM National's extensive network, we are creating a powerful platform for IT professionals to collaborate, innovate, and excel in their roles."

The collaboration will also facilitate networking opportunities, joint events, webinars, and industry roundtables where IT leaders can share experiences, challenges, and solutions.

To learn more about SIM National, please visit simnet.org.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to view the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About the Society for Information Management

Since 1968, the Society for Information Management has inspired the minds of the most prestigious IT leaders in the industry. Highly regarded as the premier network for IT leadership, SIM is a community of thought leaders who share experiences and rich intellectual capital and who explore the future of IT.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For more than 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

