Transforming Jet Travel: Virtual Hangar® Introduces Revolutionary App and most Advanced Features

Introducing a New Way to Book Private Jet Charter, made possible by proprietary aircraft booking technology, with AI-assisted flight tracking. This intelligent system matches a variety of aircraft traveling empty or in the same direction as your desired route, optimizing efficiency and significantly reducing costs. Guests are typically presented with seven or more price-ascending aircraft solutions right in the palm of their hand, ready to book with ease.

Digital Platform Expansion Specialist Sophia Martin says "Our Flexibility feature pinpoints alternate dates and nearby airports for those seeking even more cost saving."

With the launch of the new Virtual Hangar® app also comes the revolutionary JetEstimate℠ feature, offering unmatched transparency and predictability of private jet travel by seamlessly integrating with our platform and leveraging four years of historical data, including past trip bookings and live flight tracking. This innovative tool offers precise flight cost estimates, providing unparalleled transparency and predictability for trips planned well in advance, even during holidays. JetEstimate℠ analyzes real-time and historical data to ensure accurate pricing, tailored to your unique travel preferences and revealing the most affordable days of the week.

Rapid Jet Mobilization: For those who need to take to the skies at a moment's notice, the Virtual Hangar® app offers rapid jet mobilization with departures available in as little as three hours. In fact, our current record from request to takeoff is just 36 minutes—making private jet travel as instantaneous as hailing a car or ordering food.

On the horizon, Virtual Hangar® is set to announce its new aircraft marketplace. This innovative feature, driven by data analytics, is designed to cater to both buyers and sellers, providing a streamlined experience for all involved, and making the process effortless and highly efficient.

With increased volume on the platform, Virtual Hangar® will be looking to make strategic acquisitions in the technology sector, positioning itself for further innovation and growth. This move aligns with its ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the private aviation industry and enhancing its digital platform.

Virtual Hangar® is a private aircraft booking app that allows its members to pay as they fly, utilizing proprietary aircraft booking technology with AI-assisted flight tracking. The platform provides live, real-time access to a vast selection of aircraft options, ensuring a seamless and efficient booking experience. Founded by a group of highly experienced private aviation and technology industry veterans, Virtual Hangar® is driven by a shared vision to bring private jet travel into the twenty-first century. The Virtual Hangar® team is committed to innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the private aviation industry and deliver unparalleled value to its members.

For more information, please visit

at www.virtualhangar.io (https://virtualhangar.io/).

