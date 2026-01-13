Virtual Hangar® Officially Expands Jetstimate™ -- The First Live Aircraft Valuation Engine for Private Aviation

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Hangar®, the fastest-growing private jet booking company redefining how travelers access aircraft, today formally introduces Jetstimate™, a groundbreaking AI-powered feature delivering instant aircraft value estimates through simple tail-number searches.

Jetstimate™ is part of Virtual Hangar®'s intelligent aviation platform-bringing transparency, speed, and real-time valuation to private jet ownership. Jetstimate™ visualizes live market intelligence-turning aviation data into real-time aircraft value insight.

Following a quiet soft launch in November, Jetstimate™ immediately drew significant attention not only from existing Virtual Hangar® members actively booking flights, but from across the broader private aviation ecosystem. Early engagement came from aircraft owners, brokers, operators, and financial institutions—signaling strong demand for faster, more transparent valuation intelligence in an industry long dependent on opaque, time-consuming appraisal processes.

Much like Zillow transformed residential real estate by making estimated home values instantly accessible, Jetstimate™ democratizes private aviation valuation data. For the first time, users can view live, estimated market values for private jet aircraft across the United States—free to the public—along with verified aircraft specifications tied directly to each tail number.

This first-of-its-kind valuation engine is powered by more than 9.27 million aviation data points, proprietary AI algorithms, and machine-learning models developed by Virtual Hangar®'s in-house team of data scientists. The system integrates aircraft attributes, historical market activity, operational trends, and pricing intelligence to deliver real-time valuation insight at a scale never before achieved in private aviation. Recent advancements in artificial intelligence have significantly accelerated the platform's accuracy, enabling Virtual Hangar® to solve a problem that had previously remained out of reach for the industry.

"Virtual Hangar® has already attracted interest from leading aircraft-leasing banks seeking faster, data-driven alternatives to costly, time-consuming appraisals," said Paul M. Svensen, CTO of Virtual Hangar®. "Jetstimate™ brings unprecedented speed and clarity to aircraft valuation while maintaining a high degree of precision."

The timing of Jetstimate™'s launch aligns with major shifts in private aviation ownership. A recent Forbes report highlighted a meaningful generational change in the market, noting that buyers under age 45 increased by 28% between 2018 and 2023. This new wave of buyers expects instant data access, transparency, and technology-driven decision-making—expectations Jetstimate™ is purpose-built to meet.

Beyond valuation, Virtual Hangar® functions as an intelligent aviation operating platform—using AI to match travelers with aircraft already moving or returning empty, while delivering next-generation booking, pricing, and software tools that redefine private aviation.

With Jetstimate™, Virtual Hangar® reinforces its role as a pioneer of the next generation of jet-setting—reshaping how people book, buy, and fly privately.

