"We All We Got, We All We Need" Weekend: New England's Ultimate Big Game Travel Package

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Big Game approaches and anticipation reaches a fever pitch across New England, UberJets | Virtual Hangar® is introducing one of the most exclusive fan travel experiences ever offered to Patriots supporters: a fully curated, private-jet Big Game weekend built for those who believe how you arrive matters just as much as where you sit.

A nonstop private jet departure from Providence launches an exclusive Big Game weekend for New England fans. Private aviation meets Big Game spectacle as Levi's Stadium and nonstop jet travel define a premier, all-access weekend experience.

Dubbed the "We All We Got, We All We Need" Weekend, this limited-availability package is designed for just two couples (four guests total) and combines private aviation, premium game access, official NFL experiences, luxury accommodations, and end-to-end execution into a single, seamless itinerary. Pricing for the complete experience ranges from $120,000 to $140,000 total, depending on final hospitality and event selections.

The experience begins Friday, with guests departing nonstop from Providence, Rhode Island, aboard a private jet. By aligning the departure with the official Big Game weekend schedule, guests bypass commercial travel entirely and arrive refreshed, early, and ahead of the crowds.

Upon arrival in the Bay Area, guests check into the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero for a three-night stay, covering Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Serving as a refined home base throughout Big Game weekend, the hotel offers five-star service and a central location while maintaining privacy and discretion. The package includes four verified Big Game tickets seated together, sourced through authorized NFL hospitality channels to ensure guaranteed access and premium placement.

Saturday places guests at the center of the action with access to the Official Super Bowl Experience, the NFL's flagship fan event featuring immersive exhibits, interactive activations, and league-run programming. That evening, guests attend STING at Studio 60, headlined by 17x GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Sting—an official Big Game weekend concert experience produced by the NFL's hospitality partners and one of the most sought-after nights of the week.

Game day logistics are fully managed, allowing guests to focus solely on the moment. When the final whistle blows, the experience concludes with the same precision that defined the weekend. Guests return home aboard their private aircraft Monday morning, departing in coordinated timing with the team's own departure and flying back to Providence, Rhode Island.

Availability is extremely limited, and once filled, this experience will not be replicated.

For New England fans, this isn't just travel.

It's access—powered by Virtual Hangar®.

