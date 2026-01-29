Transforming Pediatric Rare Disease Trials Through Modeling and Simulation, and Site Networks, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how model-informed drug development uses early PK/PD data, extrapolation and simulation to enable earlier, regulator-ready pediatric dose selection with fewer patients. Attendees will learn why pediatric rare disease trials require adapted clinical operations including, optimized sampling, flexible protocols and caregiver-centric execution, to remain feasible and efficient. The featured speakers will discuss how pediatric site networks operationalize model-informed designs by accelerating start-up, improving recruitment and ensuring consistent, high-quality execution across specialized centers.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug developers face unique challenges in pediatric rare disease trials, including small and geographically dispersed patient populations, strict ethical limits on sampling and sparse early clinical data. In a competitive landscape where speed is critical and every month can influence funding rounds and regulatory milestones, traditional development approaches often fall short. However, forward-thinking strategies are transforming these challenges into opportunities to accelerate approval and market entry.

This webinar explores how expertise in modeling and simulation is reshaping pediatric trial design by simulating drug pharmacokinetics across age groups, growth phases and disease states. Approaches such as population pharmacokinetic (PK) modeling, allometric scaling, adult extrapolation and clinical trial simulation enable more accurate exposure-response predictions, optimize sparse sampling strategies to meet FDA expectations and leverage early PK/PD data. In appropriate pediatric-specific scenarios, these tools can support direct-to-patient development strategies, reducing reliance on redundant healthy volunteer studies, shortening timelines and minimizing burden on children and families.

Beyond study design, pediatric rare disease trials frequently encounter operational challenges, including delayed site start-ups, recruitment shortfalls, caregiver burden and protocol misalignment, which can lead to screening failures and increased costs. Pediatric site networks play a critical role in addressing these barriers by connecting specialized centers, standardizing processes and sharing rare-disease expertise through key opinion leader (KOL) collaboration.

Drawing on real-world examples and cross-functional perspectives that integrate modeling, clinical operations and site networks, this webinar presents proven strategies to de-risk development programs, bridge adult-to-pediatric data gaps and enable more efficient, ethical and feasible pediatric rare disease trials. Attendees will learn how to move from early data generation to successful site-level execution without compromising patient safety or scientific rigor.

Register for this webinar to learn how pediatric rare disease trials can be strengthened through model-informed study design and site network execution.

Join J. Stuart Elborn CBE, MD, FMedSci, Honorary Professor of Medicine, Queens University Belfast; Deputy Chair, Regulatory and Quality Improvement Authority; Maria-Cruz Morillo, Allucent Center of Expertise, Rare Diseases, Allucent; and Jessica K. Roberts, PhD, MSCI, MBA, Senior Director, Pharmacometrics, Allucent, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

