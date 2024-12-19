Transforming Student Health and Well-Being with Exceptional, Secure and Comprehensive Virtual Care

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 has been a year of growth, resilience, and support across college and university campuses nationwide. Alongside its more than 400 partner institutions, TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, is breaking down barriers to care and offering students the accessible, culturally responsive, and comprehensive mental health support they need to thrive.

TimelyCare is proud to serve millions of students and educators nationwide, including across all 50 states and in 80 countries. From mental health support to success coaching and innovative resources like a mental health-focused podcast, TimelyCare strives to meet the evolving needs of campus communities by delivering medical and mental health

Overcoming barriers to care

Access to mental health care can be a challenge for students—especially after hours or on weekends, which is when nearly half of all TimelyCare visits occur. With TimelyCare, help is always within reach:

On-demand support in under 5 minutes : Immediate access to mental health professionals when it's needed most. Users are able to access medical on-demand support in less than 7 minutes.

: Immediate access to mental health professionals when it's needed most. Users are able to access medical on-demand support in less than 7 minutes. Rapid scheduling with appointments available in just days : Most counseling and psychiatry sessions are available within two days, and patients can find a medical appointment within one day.

: Most counseling and psychiatry sessions are available within two days, and patients can find a medical appointment within one day. High-scoring provider ratings: TimelyCare providers average 4.95 out of 5 stars.

A recent TimelyCare survey found that among the many factors students consider when seeking mental health support, choice of providers and provider identity/lived experience were most important to students. With more than half of its providers identifying as people of color, TimelyCare offers campus communities culturally responsive care that helps connect its members with providers who reflect their backgrounds and understand their experiences.

During a recent webinar, a TimelyCare customer shared how TimelyCare's services directly affected the life of a student.

"Picking a therapist is like dating, right? Sometimes it's not the right match, and that's where TimelyCare comes in," said Brianna Yahaya, student life coordinator, Saybrook University. "We had a student who stayed in school genuinely because of TimelyCare. She wasn't going to withdraw because she was utilizing the service. We've gotten so much positive feedback from students saying, 'thank you for listening to us. This is really helpful to be able to use this service.'"

Travis W. Proffitt, assistant vice president for retention at Emory & Henry University, said, "We went with TimelyCare so that we could provide that greater diversity of providers for our students. Now we have a resource….that's been a huge, huge help for our students."

Additionally, TimelyCare services are making an impact where it matters. Asian, Black, and Multiracial undergraduates access mental health support at higher rates than expected for their demographics, helping address underserved communities effectively and equitably.

The result? Students feel supported and empowered, with 9 out of 10 students saying they would recommend TimelyCare's services.

Fostering retention and academic success

Mental health directly impacts student retention and academic performance. TimelyCare is proven to support better outcomes, including:

Clinically significant change by students' third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit for those who entered care with severe depression or anxiety symptoms.

by students' third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit for those who entered care with severe depression or anxiety symptoms. Swift and significant impact for those students with clinical symptoms, dropping a severity ranking (e.g. moderate to mild) by their third scheduled counseling visit.

for those students with clinical symptoms, dropping a severity ranking (e.g. moderate to mild) by their third scheduled counseling visit. Research demonstrates that, on average, partner schools' retention rates were 1.3 percentage points higher than expected if they did not have TimelyCare services.

that, on average, partner schools' than expected if they did not have TimelyCare services. Nearly 8 out of 10 students credit TimelyCare with positively impacting their ability to stay in class, improve grades, and succeed.

Building resilient campus communities together with higher education

By leveraging TimelyCare's diverse care provider network, advanced technology, and focus on quality outcomes, campuses are fostering healthier, more engaged communities. Institutions trust TimelyCare as the only URAC-accredited virtual care provider focused exclusively on higher education.

"TimelyCare is revolutionizing how campuses empower students, faculty, and staff to thrive, delivering results that truly make a difference," said Luke Hejl, CEO of TimelyCare. "With partner institutions achieving higher retention rates and students experiencing life-changing mental health improvements, TimelyCare is undeniable proof that accessible, high-quality care is a foundation for success. We are honored to stand with universities as partners in creating lasting, positive change across campus communities."

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 400 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

