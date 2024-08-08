Transforming to Patient-Centered and Consumer-Driven Healthcare Announced as Topic for Keynote Session at HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2024

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) announced today that cardiologist Dr. Henry Ting (Senior Vice President, Chief Health & Wellness Officer, Delta Air Lines; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Emory University; and Professor Emeritus, Mayo Clinic) will present the keynote address at the opening Plenary Session of the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting. The meeting takes place September 27-30, at the at the Georgia World Congress Center and the new Signia by Hilton Atlanta in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Ting will investigate: what would it mean to transform healthcare from patient-centered to consumer-driven? The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting takes place September 27-30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During his presentation Transforming to Patient-centered and Consumer-driven Healthcare, Dr. Ting will draw on his unique career expertise to investigate the question: what would it mean to transform healthcare from patient-centered to consumer-driven? He will also explore how physicians can get involved in roles in Corporate America, a concept that has been gaining traction in recent years.

Following his talk, Dr. Ting will be joined by Mitchell Psotka, MD, PhD (System Section Chief of Heart Failure and Transplant, Inova Health System), 2024 ASM Program Committee Chair; and Amanda Vest, MBBS, MPH, FHFSA (Section Head of Heart Failure and Transplantation Cardiology, Cleveland Clinic) 2025 ASM Program Committee Chair for a Fireside Chat and Q&A session.

The opening Plenary Session will take place on Saturday, September 28 at 9:00 AM ET and will kick off the bulk of the meeting's scientific programming.

The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting has become the premier gathering for the heart failure community, offering an array of educational and networking opportunities for all professionals with an interest in heart failure. The program emphasizes timely, high-impact, multidisciplinary education, covering the full spectrum of advances in heart failure from bench to bedside and beyond.

This year's meeting is chaired by Mitchell Psotka, MD, PhD (System Section Chief of Heart Failure and Transplant, Inova Health System), alongside co-chairs Aaron Bagnola, PharmD (Specialty Practice Pharmacist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), Laura Peters, NP (Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplant at the University of Colorado), and Nosheen Reza, MD (Cardiologist and Translational Researcher, University of Pennsylvania).

More information will be released in the coming weeks about the Sunday and Monday plenary sessions and other key sessions. Registration for the meeting is open at hfsa.org/asm2024.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

