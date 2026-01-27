Transit Technologies Acquires Vehicle Installs to Strengthen Solution Deployment and Installation Capabilities

Acquisition supports scaling and consistency across end-to-end solutions for Transit' Technologies' Public Sector, Fleet, Campus and K-12/Motorcoach client base

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies today announced the acquisition of Vehicle Installs , a nationally respected fleet installation and mobile electronics services firm known for delivering high-quality telematics, GPS, and camera system deployments at scale.

The acquisition solidifies Transit Technologies' ownership of end-to-end deployment across the company's hardware, system integration, and AI-powered fleet modernization solutions, reducing risk and improving time-to-value for clients.

Founded more than two decades ago, Vehicle Installs boasts a reputation as a trusted partner to fleet operators and technology providers nationwide, supporting fleets of all sizes across logistics, retail, food distribution, and transportation services.

The company's deep expertise in mobile electronics installation, paired with a strong culture of client service and operational precision, makes it a natural fit within Transit Technologies' growing portfolio of campus and mobility technology solutions.

"With this acquisition, Transit Technologies is investing in execution excellence," said Gerry Leonard, CEO, Transit Technologies .

"Bringing Vehicle Installs into Transit Technologies is a deliberate step toward owning the most critical moments of implementation, where reliability, consistency, and accountability matter most."

As part of the acquisition, Howard Minors, Vice President of Vehicle Installs , will continue to lead installation operations and play a key role in scaling Transit's national hardware strategy.

"For more than 20 years, our team has focused on delivering solid, reliable installations and earning our clients' trust," said Minors. "Joining Transit Technologies gives us the ability to do even more. With added support and a wider set of tools, we can help fleets from the planning stage through installation and long-term support to keep their vehicles running safely and efficiently."

The acquisition enhances Transit Technologies' ability to support complex, multi-site implementations – whether they are large public sector transit operations, corporate and college campus, airports, or school districts, while maintaining hands-on quality and accountability.

Clients will benefit from expanded geographic coverage, streamlined project management, and tighter integration between hardware, software, and field services.

"This is about scale without compromise," Minors added. "Our clients will continue working with the same experienced teams, now backed by Transit Technologies broader vision for the future of fleet technology. I am thrilled to be able to bring the quality and reliability Vehicle Installs is known for to Transit Technologies' broad public sector, campus and K-12 client segments."

