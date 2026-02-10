Transit Technologies Launches Workforce Management Platform to Help Transit Agencies Run Operations with Confidence

Dispatch and payroll solution delivers real-time workforce visibility, improved service reliability, and accurate, dispute-free payroll for public transit and private operators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies today announced the launch of its Workforce Management solution, a purpose-built platform designed to help public transit agencies and private operators modernize daily workforce operations by fully integrating scheduling, dispatch and payroll solutions.

Transit operators face significant challenges in hiring, retaining and developing drivers, dispatchers and back-office staff. As driver availability fluctuates, agencies and operators need more operational flexibility to avoid disruptions, while rising recruiting and overtime costs continue to strain already-tight budgets.

Yet many agencies still rely on manual workflows, spreadsheets or legacy systems for workforce operations management—tools that weren't built for the nature of transit operations.

Transit Workforce Management was developed specifically to address this gap, merging dispatch, payroll, and communications into a single, real-time system that delivers a powerful command-and-control dashboard and seamless payroll management.

"Transit leaders aren't just looking for software, they're looking for predictability, clarity, and control," said Brian Mann , General Manager, Workforce Management.

"Transit Workforce Management gives agencies real-time rostering insight into who's working, what's covered, and what needs attention, so teams can stay ahead of daily change instead of reacting to it."

Designed for the realities of public transit, the solution merges CAD/AVL data with payroll information to provide live operator visibility to prevent coverage gaps, provide real-time awareness of departures and delays, and automated time keeping for accurate, compliant payroll.

Built-in communication tools allow operations teams to connect instantly with operators in the field, reducing confusion and administrative overhead.

Agencies and operators leveraging Transit Workforce Management realize measurable improvements, including hundreds of hours saved through automation, fewer service penalties driven by real-time visibility, lower back-office workload, and higher operator satisfaction.

By creating a single source of truth across workforce operations, Transit Workforce Management helps restore trust and transparency between operations, payroll, and frontline staff.

"Transit WFM was developed to help agencies run workforce operations with precision—so every shift, every role, and every dollar supports reliable service," said Gerry Leonard , CEO of Transit Technologies.

Workforce Management is built for a wide range of transit environments, including fixed-route, demand-response, and contracted services.

The platform supports both executive oversight and day-to-day execution, aligning the needs of general managers, operations leaders, dispatchers, payroll teams, and workforce managers.

About Transit Technologies:

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and eliminating the transit equity gap. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to blending powerful technology to optimize routes, ensure timely schedules, and empower riders, drivers, and fleet managers with safe and innovative mobility and transit operations solutions.

