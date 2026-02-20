Transit Technologies Launches Managed Eligibility to Help Paratransit Agencies Meet ADA Eligibility Determination Timelines

Centralized paratransit eligibility software paired with expert-led case management reduces backlog, strengthens compliance oversight, and improves the rider experience.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratransit agencies are under increasing pressure to complete ADA paratransit eligibility determinations within ADA-mandated 21-day determination timelines—often with limited staff, rising enrollment, and manual workflows that make it difficult to track documentation, apply functional criteria consistently, and maintain a defensible audit trail.

To help agencies regain control, Transit Technologies today announced the launch of Managed Eligibility, a new service offering that pairs its digital eligibility platform with expert-led eligibility case management to help agencies meet ADA timelines, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen compliance oversight.

Managed Eligibility combines Transit Technologies' centralized eligibility software with a dedicated team that manages eligibility reviews on behalf of agencies. Deployed turnkey with deeper integration for Ecolane demand response clients, the service replaces paper-based processes, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools with a single end-to-end system supporting application intake, documentation, determinations, audits, and rider communications.

However, unlike many eligibility offerings that are only available as a module within a broader platform, Managed Eligibility can also be adopted as a standalone solution for agencies that want to modernize ADA paratransit eligibility workflows regardless of their current scheduling/dispatch environment.

When eligibility is managed manually, agencies face delays, inconsistent determinations, and increased compliance exposure—while riders are left without clear visibility into the status of their application. Managed Eligibility addresses these challenges by automating case tracking, standardizing determinations, and providing real-time transparency for both agencies and riders.

Key capabilities include:

Built-in ADA case timers to track 21-day determination timelines and improve on-time performance





Configurable workflows supporting conditional and functional eligibility determinations aligned with ADA standards





Complete activity logs that create a defensible audit trail for every decision





Digital rider communications that supplement mailed notices, keep riders informed, and reduce inbound call volume





Dashboards and analytics that provide oversight without adding operational complexity





Service-level agreements that help agencies maintain consistent outcomes at scale

"Paratransit eligibility sits at the intersection of compliance, efficient workflow, staffing pressure, and rider experience," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies.

"With Managed Eligibility services, we're helping agencies regain control — combining secure eligibility workflow automation with experienced professionals to deliver consistent, defensible decisions at scale. The result is service delivery that is safer, more efficient, and better for riders."

Managed Eligibility is available immediately as an optional service for agencies using Transit Technologies' Eligibility platform, with pilot deployments underway and broader adoption planned throughout 2026.

For more information about Managed Eligibility and Transit Technologies' full suite of paratransit solutions, visit ecolane.com/solutions/managed-eligibility or email [email protected].

About Transit Technologies:

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and eliminating the transit equity gap. Across our portfolio, we help agencies and operators deliver service safely, efficiently, and with a great rider experience. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to blending powerful technology to optimize routes, ensure timely schedules, and empower riders, drivers, and fleet managers with safe and innovative mobility and transit operations solutions.

