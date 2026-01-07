Transit Technologies Announces Leadership Transition for Bytecurve and busHive

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies today announced a leadership transition for its workforce technology businesses, Bytecurve and busHive® .

Brian Mann has been appointed General Manager of Bytecurve and busHive. Mann brings more than 13 years of experience supporting workforce and operational needs across K–12 and motorcoach transportation, most recently serving as President of busHive. In that role, he led significant growth initiatives and helped expand the platform's operational impact for transportation providers.

Mann succeeds GP Singh , founder of Bytecurve, who is transitioning into a Strategic Advisor role at Transit Technologies. Singh is well-known in the transportation technology and workforce management space and has spent more than a decade building best in class solutions. Under his leadership, Bytecurve grew into a respected platform known for its reliability, operational depth, and strong client relationships.

In his advisory role, Singh will continue to support Transit Technologies through industry thought leadership and by advising on product and solutions strategy, helping guide the next phase of innovation across the company's workforce technology offerings.

"We are grateful for GP's leadership and vision in bringing together two exceptional teams and technologies," said Gerry Leonard , CEO of Transit Technologies. "With Brian's proven industry experience and strategic insight, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients."

The leadership transition is already underway and is designed to ensure continuity for clients using Bytecurve to manage workforce operations and busHive to support both public and private transportation service management needs. Clients can expect uninterrupted service and continued investment aligned to their operational requirements.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is a transit operations platform that gives public agencies and transportation operators a connected view of how service is planned, delivered, and managed. Our solutions help organizations across North America run reliable service, manage operational complexity, and reduce risk as their operations scale across modes and service models.

SOURCE Transit Technologies