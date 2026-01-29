Transit Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Cristina Wheless as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies , a fast-growing leader in mobility software solutions, today announced the appointment of Cristina Wheless as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

A seasoned executive with deep expertise in scaling transportation technology companies, Wheless joins Transit Technologies following her tenure as President of AssetWorks and most recently as an international Portfolio COO, driving significant growth and M&A initiatives for Constellation Software.

Wheless brings over 20 years of experience leading operations, integrating acquisitions, and transforming tech-driven companies for scale.

Her leadership at AssetWorks, a leading provider of enterprise asset management solutions, was marked by strategic expansion and operational excellence — qualities she now brings to Transit Technologies as it enters its next phase of growth.

"Cristina brings a rare combination of operational discipline, market vision, and leadership experience," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies. "She has built and scaled mission-critical companies in our space and knows how to lead through complexity and growth. We're thrilled to have her on board."

At Transit Technologies, Wheless will oversee operations across the company's suite of transportation solutions, supporting its mission to help cities and agencies modernize transit infrastructure and better serve their communities.

"Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility for all," said Cristina Wheless, COO. "I'm excited to join this innovative team and help scale our impact through strategic growth, operational excellence, and client-focused execution."

The appointment marks a pivotal moment in the company's expansion strategy as it accelerates market reach, invests in new technologies, and explores synergistic acquisitions to meet growing demand across the transit sector.

About Transit Technologies:

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and eliminating the transit equity gap. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to blending powerful technology to optimize routes, ensure timely schedules, and empower riders, drivers, and fleet managers with safe and innovative mobility and transit operations solutions.

