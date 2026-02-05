Transit Technologies Appoints Michael Lei as Vice President of Hardware Solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies today announced the appointment of Michael Lei to its executive leadership team as Vice President of Hardware Solutions.

In this role, Lei will lead the company's hardware strategy, product innovation, and execution across transit, telematics, and connected mobility solutions.

Lei brings more than 15 years of leadership experience spanning IoT, vehicle telematics, telecommunications, and enterprise hardware platforms.

He has a proven track record of delivering customer-centric innovation at scale, including launching multiple next-generation hardware portfolios, optimizing global SKUs, and supporting over $1B in recurring revenue across hardware-enabled SaaS businesses

Prior to joining Transit Technologies, Lei held senior leadership roles at Samsara, Teletrac Navman, Spirent Communications, SpotOn, and Juniper Networks, where he led large-scale hardware product organizations, reduced manufacturing and lifecycle costs, accelerated time-to-market, and guided post-merger platform consolidation.

His work has resulted in award-winning products, significant cost reductions, and global deployments exceeding one million units annually.

At Transit Technologies, Lei will focus on scaling hardware platforms, strengthening vendor and partner ecosystems, and aligning hardware strategy with the company's broader mission to deliver reliable, enterprise-grade solutions for public and private transit customers.

"Michael's depth of experience in hardware, telematics, and large-scale operational execution makes him an ideal leader as we continue to expand and modernize our hardware offerings," said Gerry Leonard, CEO, Transit Technologies.

"His ability to bridge strategy and execution will be instrumental as we scale."

Lei holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Penn State, and executive education credentials from Harvard Business School. He is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and holds multiple industry certifications, including Certified Scrum Product Owner.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and eliminating the transit equity gap. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to blending powerful technology to optimize routes, ensure timely schedules, and empower riders, drivers, and fleet managers with safe and innovative mobility and transit operations solutions.

