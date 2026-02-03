Transit Technologies Appoints Srithal Bellary as Chief Technology, Data & AI Officer to Lead AI-First Platform Transformation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions for modern transit systems, today announced the appointment of Srithal Bellary as its Chief Technology, Data & AI Officer.

In this role, Srithal will lead the company's end-to-end technology, data, and artificial intelligence strategy as Transit Technologies accelerates the modernization and convergence of its portfolio into a unified, AI-powered Transit Operating Suite.

This appointment follows the recent hiring of Cristina Wheless as Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening Transit Technologies' executive leadership team as the company scales its platform and expands its impact across the mobility ecosystem.

As Chief Technology, Data & AI Officer, Srithal is responsible for driving the evolution of Transit Technologies' AI-first platform strategy, bringing together architecture, engineering, data, analytics, cybersecurity, and product innovation to deliver a next-generation operating system for transit.

His mandate includes unifying and modernizing the company's portfolio of solutions, including TripShot, TripMaster , Passio , Ecolane, MJM , ByteCurve , and busHive, into an intelligent, connected platform that enables safer, more efficient, and more personalized transit experiences.

"Srithal brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, platform-scale vision, and AI-first leadership," said Gerry Leonard , CEO of Transit Technologies.

"He understands how to transform complex, fragmented systems into cohesive platforms that deliver measurable outcomes. His leadership will be critical as we build the next generation of intelligent mobility solutions for agencies, operators, and riders."

Srithal brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale technology and data transformations across regulated and high-complexity domains, including healthcare, payroll, benefits, and the public sector.

He has held senior engineering and product leadership roles at CVS Health, ADP, Mercer, and Public Partnerships (PPL), where he led enterprise modernization efforts, built scalable data platforms, and implemented systems that improved operational efficiency and user experience at scale.

"My focus has always been on using data, and platform thinking to simplify complexity and unlock new value," said Srithal.

"Transportation is at a pivotal moment. By converging systems, embedding intelligence, and designing scale, we have an opportunity to fundamentally transform how agencies operate and how riders experience mobility. I'm excited to help Transit Technologies lead that transformation."

Under Srithal's leadership, Transit Technologies will continue investing in predictive analytics, automation, connected systems, and self-learning platforms, building an intelligent mobility network that adapts in real time and scales with the evolving needs of cities and communities.

Srithal's appointment represents a strategic investment in Transit Technologies' technology foundation as the company continues to grow rapidly, serving public and private transit agencies across the United States.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and eliminating the transit equity gap. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to blending powerful technology to optimize routes, ensure timely schedules, and empower riders, drivers, and fleet managers with safe and innovative mobility and transit operations solutions.

