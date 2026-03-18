Translational Imaging to Accelerate Cardiovascular Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how advanced cardiovascular imaging creates translational biomarkers that connect preclinical model readouts with clinical cardiology practice and de-risk clinical studies. Attendees will gain insight into how advanced cardiac MRI and complementary histology techniques deepen mechanistic understanding and strengthen efficacy evaluation. The featured speakers will share what clinical teams look for in imaging data and how preclinical imaging can better align with diagnostic and decision-making frameworks used in patients.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing effective cardiovascular therapies requires robust, translational preclinical data that can reliably predict clinical outcomes. Imaging plays a central role in this process, providing non‑invasive, quantitative and clinically relevant biomarkers that support decision‑making throughout the drug development pipeline. This webinar explores how cardiovascular imaging, combined with high-quality disease model induction and complementary post-mortem analysis, can strengthen preclinical programs and improve confidence in translation from animal studies to first-in-human trials.

The featured speakers will discuss the importance of imaging in preclinical research, particularly as models become more sophisticated and therapeutic mechanisms more complex. Examples from both rodent and large-animal cardiac models will demonstrate how imaging provides early functional readouts, enables longitudinal study designs, verifies model consistency and informs go/no-go decisions. A special focus will be given to quantitative endpoints that directly mirror those used in clinical cardiology, thereby reducing the translational gap that often challenges cardiovascular drug development.

The session will include an in-depth look at model induction techniques in both small and large animals, with emphasis on reproducible myocardial infarction models in pigs. Combining precise surgical or interventional procedures with advanced imaging improves control of model variability and strengthens the reliability of downstream efficacy assessments.

Insights into advanced cardiac MRI, including assessment of tissue characterization, ventricular function, perfusion and strain, will be presented alongside specialized histology workflows that complement imaging findings and provide mechanistic depth. Together, these tools form a comprehensive strategy for understanding disease progression and treatment response.

Finally, the webinar will highlight how imaging biomarkers are used in patients, how preclinical endpoints map onto clinical practice and which data are most valued by clinical teams when assessing new therapeutic candidates.

Register for this webinar to learn how translational imaging strengthens clinically aligned endpoints for cardiovascular therapy development.

Join Prof. Rasmus Sejersten Ripa, MD, PhD, Clinical Professor, Bispebjerg, Frederiksberg Hospital; Mette Flethøj Madsen, DVM, PhD, Principal Scientist, Large Animal Pharmacology, Minerva Imaging; Natalia Łopuszyńska, MSc, PhD, Senior Scientist, Imaging, Minerva Imaging; and Margarete Karg, MSc, PhD, Senior Scientist, Molecular & Cellular Biology, Minerva Imaging, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Translational Imaging to Accelerate Cardiovascular Drug Development.

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