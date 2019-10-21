TransMedia Group Cues Up to Publicize 'Billiards by Brandt,' As best shot to make any pool table dream come true, as Dan Brandt says. . . you dream it, I'll build it

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmedia Group to run racks of publicity for Billiards by Brandt ( http://www.billiardsbybrandt.com ), the world's most prestigious custom pool table maker whose extraordinary tables grace some of the most prestigious properties worldwide.

Owner Dan Brandt is part Renaissance man, philanthropist and a crafty pool shark. Along with building some of the most amazing custom pool tables, Dan's foremost goal is to make the world a better place by bringing together people of all socio-economic backgrounds to play a good-natured game of a pool.

"Everyone can play pool regardless of gender, religion or economic status," Brandt said. "It transcends all media".

TransMedia plans to highlight Dan Brandt's originality as an artist and master craftsman, lawyer, lobbyist, problem solver and the go to guy when rock stars, athletes and luxury hotels that want a perfect toy for their guest – a one of a kind custom designed pool table. When The Rolling Stones were in town, Brandt installed a snooker table backstage so they could play before the show. His masterpieces have also been commissioned by Al Gore, Pat Riley of the Miami Heat, The Fountainebleau Miami Beach, Delano South Beach and HBO's "Ballers" TV series.

"We are really excited to work with Dan Brandt and will be delighted to see what clients dream up next." Said Adrienne Mazzone, President of Transmedia Group.

"Our publicity will highlight how Dan builds fully customized pool tables from concept to installation."

Dan has restored legendary classics from 1875 to the most innovative pool table designs like "the pool shark" with a live shark tank inside that lifts on jet plane hydraulics to feed the sharks.

Transmedia said it will feature Billiards by Brandt's 2019 International Billiard Design Competition calling for submission of billiard table designs by Nov. 25 to win a cash prize of $5,000 and a manufactured billiard table of the winning design will be created. Contest details at http://www.billiardsbybrandt.com/competition/

Brandt's creative approach allows clients to seamlessly integrate a pool table into any room décor with a design style that expresses their unique personality. Once the table is in production, an open invitation is extended to all clients to tour the workshop and see their tables being made.

