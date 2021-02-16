TransMedia Group Names Award-Winning Journalist Jennifer Weinstein, whose Network News Credits Include Dateline NBC, FOX News and Inside Edition, Executive Vice President of Public Relations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New executive vice president of TransMedia Group Jennifer Weinstein brings a strong journalism background and experience of having worked for top media outlets from Dateline NBC to FOX News Channel.

Weinstein's career began investigating news stories in New York where she grew her media contacts, honed her story development skills and became doggedly determined to uncover news, said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"We're honored to have someone with as much media savvy and PR experience as Jennifer join our firm," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"In PR you live or die on how many media contacts you have and Jennifer brings an aircraft carrier full," said Madden, a former vice president of NBC.

Weinstein uncovered investigative story ideas at Dateline NBC, churned out medical, fashion and pop culture segments for FOX news station in Miami, fought for consumer justice at CBS news affiliate in Ft. Myers and conducted major interviews via contract assignments for Inside Edition and E! News.

"Jennifer also spent several years as a producer for FOX News Channel, covering and uncovering Florida-focused, national news stories ranging from NASA shuttle launches to economic issues and public policy," said Mazzone.

On a constant quest for solid news, Jennifer began spinning her daily onslaught of weak PR pitches into credible news content more than 20 years ago. She enjoyed the challenge and creativity so much, she became a Multimedia Consultant/Project Manager for Fleishman-Hillard International Communications' Broadcast PR Division and later, Senior Producer of Multimedia Content for Vidicom, a global marketing company.

She developed multimedia strategies for TV, radio and Web. Her news angles and broadcast content were instrumental in achieving major market placements for such clients as Proctor & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough and DuPont. Jennifer also produced and directed video news releases, long-form corporate videos, satellite media tours and public services announcements, including "Save the Tigers" for ExxonMobil and "Defeat the Heat" for QTG(Quaker/Tropicana/Gatorade).

Weinstein graduated with a BS in Communications from University of Florida and won an Associated Press Broadcasters Award, special recognition from Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), Bronze SABRE and other major awards.

Jennifer brings to TransMedia a wealth of PR experience in FDA approvals, consumer health care, national consumer product launches and social education programs.

Media contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800 ; [email protected].

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

www.transmediagroup.com

