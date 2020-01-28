TransMedia Group Promotes Shiitake Asian Bistro Grand Opening February 12, sure to be a hit in Delray Beach

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmedia Group (www.TransMediaGroup.com) is promoting the grand opening of Shiitake Asian Bistro of Boston in Delray Beach, Florida. Shiitake Asian Bistro offers a fusion of flavors for Asian food lovers and specializes in traditional and freshly prepared sushi. It's the perfect place for friends and family where all meals can be prepared to suit the unique taste of individuals including those on a diet. Shiitake Asian Bistro is true authentic Asian and sure to be hit in Delray. The grand opening will offer free food samplings, free drinks in a festive atmosphere on February 12, Media is invited between 4-6pm and the public can stop in for experience the tasting menu from 6-8pm.

Shiitake Asian Bistro offers the freshest seafood and most authentic recipes in the area. They serve both sushi delicacies and Thai favorites. The seafood is super fresh ad the sushi chef will happily accommodate any and all special requests. Most Thai dishes are not considered satisfying unless they combine all four tastes salty, sweet, sour, and spicy with strong aromatic components and a spicy edge and Shiitake Asian Bistro's flavor profiles are right on target. Dishes are presented with creative flair where appetizers are arranged to resemble petals on a flower or and sushi rolls stacked into a tower. Shiitake Asian Bistro creates tantalizing appetizers like crispy pork belly, chicken satay, tuna crispy rice, savory favorites like hot & crazy noodles, padthai, short rib, seafood madness, beef tenderloin, and their signature specialty Shiitake Mushrooms Duck.

"Shiitake Asian Bistro offers a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and the food is awesome. Whether you're stopping in for a quick lunch, family dinner or date night you've come to the perfect spot for healthy, delicious home-style authentically Asian food," comments Catherine deHaan EVP Transmedia Group

At Shiitake Asian Bistro, food tastes better when friends get together, so come on over to this newly built authentic Asian bistro. "There no need to commute to downtown Miami for excellent Asian when it's right in Delray Beach," adds Adrienne Mazzone, President of Transmedia group.

Publicity from TransMedia Group's PR team will include a special media event, social media postings and photo opportunities with the pubic at the grand opening on February 12. TransMedia Group is a multi-lingual, full service public relations and marketing firm serving clients worldwide since 1981

