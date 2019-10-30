TransMedia Group To Insure BeamaLife Corporation With Guaranteed Publicity Policy Highlighting How Much It Saves Clients Through Tax Reduction Strategies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmedia Group to insure that media will know how Neil Jesani, President of /CEO of BeamaLife Corporation(https://beamalife.com/), helps clients save hundreds of thousands of dollars through IRS-approved tax reduction strategies.

"Our publicity will show how BeamaLife taps into little-used, but highly effective, methods that supplement and complement what a traditional CPA or Financial Adviser can do to save clients lots of money," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"TransMedia will show how investment, insurance, banking, taxation, and wealth creation is much harder to do well than most people think. In the words of our client, 'there's no magic wand,' but BeamaLife knows a thing or two that works," she said.

"We will also show how Neil Jesani, CFP enlightens people through the acclaimed financial planning book he wrote, 'Win the War for Money and Success,' and why he has been featured on many main-stream media outlets like The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Inc. Magazine, Forbes, Treasury & Risk, and Fox Business."

BeamaLife Background

In business over 18 years, BeamaLife has helped more than 4,000 doctors, 600 independent pharmacists, and over 3,000 successful business owners, professionals, and executives - from across the country - save hundreds of thousands of dollars through IRS-approved tax reduction strategies. They tap into little-used, but highly effective, methods that supplement and complement what a traditional CPA or Financial Adviser can do.

TransMedia Group is an international, award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981. The firm's founder Tom Madden established the firm in New York City after leaving NBC where he was vice president, assistant to the president. The firm is now based in Boca Raton and has offices in Rome, Italy and in other countries worldwide.

