TransMedia Group To Place Pitches Beneath Its PR Pillow To Curry Media Favor For Author Zane Carruth's 'Abella Series' Of Children's Books About The Tooth Fairy

Given the success of her first book, "The World's First Tooth Fairy Ever," her new story will follow Abella and friends as she waves her magic wand with 'The Adventures of Abella and Her Magic Wand.'

"As everyone knows the Tooth Fairy is a figure of early childhood folklore that says when children lose their baby teeth, they should place it underneath their pillow and the Tooth Fairy will visit while they sleep, replacing the tooth with a payment, which in our case will be publicity for this wonderful author," said TransMedia Group President, Adrienne Mazzone.

"I'm thrilled to be working with the extremely talented staff at TransMedia Group. I considered several PR firms but selected Transmedia Group because I've seen their results and wanted my series to be in the best hands," said Carruth.

Carruth is a busy woman, and Winner of Woman of Distinction and Impack Maker Awards, who runs a full-service marketing business called Carson marketing LLC., Carruth dedicates her book series to her family.

"We're excited to be collaborating on such a wonderful project," said TransMedia Group Executive Vice President, Catherine deHann. She too confesses to be "Swept away, by the magic of Abella's journey, as no doubt many children will be."

"The series is special for several reasons-namely, that this is the first book series ever about the tooth fairy, and for the fact that so many children will learn along with Abella life lessons that seem trivial to adults yet vital to children's growth," said Mazzone.

With her third book underway, Carruth's collaboration with TransMedia Group could not have come at a better time. TransMedia Group, despite being a global PR firm, has a sweet tooth for magical stories, said TransMedia Group founder Tom Madden, an author himself.

TransMedia's publicity of the new book will highlight Zane, the book series, campaigns and social media engagement, coloring and activity books, and will be available for children to create magical adventures of their own, and the start of a Children's Television Series.

