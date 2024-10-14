TransMedia Group to Publicize Launch of Virtual365.App, a Utility-Driven Virtual Coin Enabling Users to Meet Celebrities and Attend Concerts Through Their App and for users to become content providers while getting paid

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to lead Public Relations for innovative team behind soon-to-launch Virtual365, a web3 app coming soon to devices in ways that reinvent virtual entertainment.

TransMedia Group said it will highlight Virtual365's expanding list of features designed for users including Live Musical Performances, Exclusive Interviews and Conventions, Personalized Video Shout-Outs, Meet & Greets, Interactive Classes, One-on-One Opportunities with Celebrities, Movie and TV Streaming. The app will also allow its users to use the app to provide content and get paid for doing so.

To accomplish this, TransMedia will show media how the platform plans to incorporate the untapped potential of virtual currency and Crypto.

The PR campaign will show how Virtual365 will offer users a convenient way to purchase goods and services, all through an in-app, easy-to-understand wallet that will house their coins and allow them to be exchanged for local currency.

Our publicity will show how Virtual365 will offer users exciting group experiences and celebrity connections, said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. Additionally, users will be able to become content creators and be tipped by other users in VirtualCoin, which they can exchange into their local currency and deposit into their bank accounts," she said. The campaign slogan will be "For the Fans, By the Fans'--YOUR platform to experience and enjoy uncensored."

The idea for Virtual365 sparked during the 2020 Covid Pandemic's devastating impact on the hospitality sector and businesses. Once-popular events such as weddings, parties, and conventions were now a terrifying prospect. The creators or Virtual365 set out to design a platform where people could come together for joint experiences like conventions or musical performances without leaving their homes, said Mazzone.

"This technology is fascinating, and it has the power to not only bring people together without the frustrations of travel, but to offer a refreshing way to enjoy popular events such as conventions or concerts," said Mazzone. "We look forward to showing Virtual365's abilities to media nationwide."

TransMedia Group's team will focus on sharing news about the platform's final stages of development and launch details and securing interviews for the minds behind Virtual365's creation.

