TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO RAP WITH MEDIA ABOUT R&B MUSIC GROUP NX2, MATTHEW AND MICAH ROBINSON ABOUT NEW HOT SINGLE

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group signed up to publicize a young R&B Group, NX2, twins Matthew and Micah Robinson to showcase their energy and music to media and bring attention to their hot single, Love on Replay.

TransMedia Group to sweep media off their feet and make them want to listen to more of the talented twins, Matthew and Micah.

"At 14 years of age, we can confidently claim that NX2 are off to an incredibly hot start in their "double" career," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

TransMedia Group is excited to welcome and present the young and talented Mattew and Micah Robinson and showcase how they got to where they are, the lyrics and more.

NX2, a two man group based out in Charlotte, North Carolina. These two young men have music in their blood considering they are the nephews of K-Ci and JoJo of Jodeci. Since the age of three these two have really put forth a flawless and fresh sound to the R&B genre.

TransMedia Group to highlight new single "Love On Replay" released this Valentines Day to show how they won hearts world-wide.

"We love the campaign plans TransMedia Group has for our social media shares and video listed on YouTube Vevo streaming platform," said Matthew and Micah.

TransMedia Group has over the years represented many top artists in the entertainment industry as its founder and CEO Tom Madden was the #2-ranked executive at NBC and before that he promoted the hit shows at the ABC television network in New York.

