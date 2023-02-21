TransMedia Group to Spread the Message to Florida Teens That You're "64% Less Likely" to have a Crash After B.R.A.K.E.S. Driver Training

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You're "64% less likely to crash" is the theme of Boots On The Ground for Safe Driving, an upcoming event at to be announced at Florida launch of PutOnTheBrakes.org (B.R.A.K.E.S.) fund raising campaign March 11 at Alligator Ron's Saloon in Weston.

TransMedia Group plans to pack the rootin' tootin' Alligator Ron's Saloon with safe-driving supporters at the PutOnTheBrakes.org (B.R.A.K.E.S.) fundraiser.

TransMedia's PR campaign will highlight Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data showing the state has averaged approximately 400,000 car crashes annually over the past five years, equating to over 1,000 crashes daily, 3,500 fatalities annually.

"We're confident media will see why it's necessary for Florida to put the B.R.A.K.E.S. on rising deadly car crashes involving teens," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group president. "The goal is to prevent crashes from happening in the first place."

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a nationwide program looking to increase its footprint in Florida. "Funds raised at this event will go toward advanced, defensive driving courses offered FREE to teens and their parents in our local communities," said Mazzone, a motorcyclist concerned about safety of teenage drivers with whom she shares the road. Attending will be the Who's Who in Broward, Dade and Palm Beach Counties.

Invited to the fund raiser will be fire fighters, EMS, physical therapists, and hospital crews affected by car crashes along with those who've lost loved ones and "who's who" in car racing.

"We intend our PR program to put B.R.A.K.E.S on every new driver's roadmap as a learning experience that saves lives and prevents 'that call!' parents fear."

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a 501c3 nonprofit run by 4 x World Champion Drag Racer Doug Herbert in honor of sons, Jon, 17, and James, 12, killed in a tragic car crash in 2008.

Herbert has dedicated himself to keeping other families from experiencing such tragedy through the B.R.A.K.E.S. program that includes Crash Avoidance, Drop Wheel Off-road Recovery, Distraction and Panic exercises.

TransMedia's initial publicity will focus on the Florida fundraiser and awareness event at Alligator Ron's, B.R.A.K.E.S course March 11 & 12 in Orlando, then at Quail Hollow Club Golf Tournament, March 27, 2023.

TransMedia plans to invite media, rally all those passionate about safe driving and educate Florida families on the necessity of preparing new drivers BEFORE they become a statistic.

"As this is our first major drive in Florida, and knowing TransMedia Group involvement in the car community, we felt they were the best PR firm to help publicize the events and get the word out in Florida," said Mimi Sabates, Executive Vice President, B.R.A.K.E.S.

TransMedia to share the background of Doug Herbert, NHRA Top Fuel Drag racer and high-performance automotive businessman and son of racing pioneer Chet Herbert.

As Doug surpasses 300 Miles Per Hour in the quarter mile, TransMedia looks almost as quickly to gather event patrons, donors, and media.

