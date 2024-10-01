TransMedia Group to Spread Ziv Partner's Message of Hope, Unity and Life-Saving Medical Care During the Warfare Over Israel's Beleaguered North

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group welcomes as an esteemed client Ziv Partners, an American 501c3 support arm for Ziv Medical Center located near Israel's erupting Lebanese border.

TransMedia plans to underscore Ziv Medical Center's proximity to Lebanon and Syrian borders as the hospital inclusively treats Druze, Christian, Muslims, Jews, Bedouins and Circassians, playing a lifesaving role in the war battered region.

Working with Ziv Partners' founders Prof Salman Zarka and Pamela Dubin, TransMedia will highlight the philanthropic organization's mission to spread Ziv's messages of unity and hope amidst devastating hostilities.

Ziv Partners sprang into action following the October 7th attack and will honor its first anniversary for which TransMedia will disseminate news and arrange interviews propelling the message "let's turn what was a great loss into helping others."

TransMedia will introduce Israeli leader Prof. Salman Zarka and Ziv Medical Center to philanthropic contacts, arranging interviews and speaking opportunities for Prof Zarka as he plans to soon come to the United States. Ziv has been helping patients across Israel for over 100 years and is a staple of light and hope for everyone in this historic region (Galilee and Golan Heights).

"Ziv Medical Center's team has always been on the frontlines helping all who come its way - including Syrians," said Dubin. "We chose TransMedia Group to get the word out about this gem of a hospital and create awareness that it's minority led and a model for the emerging next chapter of collaboration and partnerships across the region and the world.

"Now by making the world familiar with Prof Zarka, we can all look forward to a brighter future."

"Despite heartbreaking tragedies, Ziv Medical Center has continued delivering outstanding care," said TransMedia Group CEO Thomas Madden. "We're excited to share Ziv's story and its harrowing experiences in providing emergency healthcare as Israel fights a seven-front war.

"We'll secure recognition for the bravery of Ziv's medical team led by Prof Zarka, and Ziv's historic, critically needed infrastructure seen as a beacon of hope, a deserving magnet for talent and investment!"

TransMedia will focus publicity on the important role Ziv plays in the beleaguered north and on Prof. Zarka himself, who as a non-Jewish Israeli leader brings unique perspective mourning the hostages and all the dead, and in proclaiming Ziv's hope and quest for peace.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone, [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group