TransPak Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility in the Netherlands, Expanding Crating, Packaging, and Logistics Capabilities to Serve European Customers

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TransPak announced the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility in the Netherlands. Now fully operational, this 55,000+ square-foot (5100+ square meter) space enhances TransPak's ability to deliver premier cleanroom solutions, soft packaging, crating, design services, logistics, and warehousing solutions to its growing European client base, with a particular focus on the burgeoning semiconductor sector in the region.

With the Netherlands seeing rapid growth in technology, especially around Veldhoven—a hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing—TransPak's expansion into the region aligns with its strategic mission to support clients where they need it most.

"With our strategic expansion into the Netherlands, we're excited to bring TransPak's advanced capabilities closer to our customers in Europe," said Dion Dekkers, TransPak's General Manager of the Netherlands. "Our expansion strategy has always been customer-driven, focusing on opening facilities in locations that best serve our clients' evolving needs. This new facility reflects that mission, positioning us to offer our European clients even faster and more customized solutions."

With a skilled team of 15 professionals, the new TransPak Netherlands facility offers a full suite of services, including:

Cleanroom Packaging to maintain strict cleanliness standards and product integrity,

to maintain strict cleanliness standards and product integrity, Insulated, foam and/or corrugated packaging for optimal protection,

for optimal protection, Custom Crating to secure transport and storage,

to secure transport and storage, Comprehensive Logistics and Warehousing Solutions to streamline supply chains,

to streamline supply chains, Design Services for tailored packaging solutions.

This facility represents TransPak's commitment to establishing a global presence that directly supports clients in critical markets. By establishing a presence in the Netherlands, TransPak reinforces its dedication to providing industry-leading solutions to Europe's semiconductor and high-tech sectors.

About TransPak

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "We make it happen," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at www.transpak.com .

SOURCE TransPak, Inc